Apple TV+ has shared no fewer than seven new trailers for Doug Unplugs, its kids show that follows a robot as it goes about learning how humans do all kinds of things.

The trailers follow Doug as he learns what an adventure is, what a farm is for, and how beaches work among other things. combined there are more than 20 minutes of footage to take in and more than enough to suggest that Doug Unplugs might be a good watch for little ones and big ones alike.