What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has taken over the entire apple.com homepage.
- The page now celebrates the 18 Emmy nominations Apple TV+ shows have picked up.
- The streaming service hasn't been around a year yet.
Apple TV+ has taken over the entire apple.com Homepage today, with the company celebrating the streaming service's impressive 18 Emmy nominations. Apple says that it's "just getting started".
The entire page is turned over to Apple TV+ shows, with all of the nominated shows getting some space to show off why they're up for an award. Shows like "The Morning Show," "Defending Jacob," and "Central Park" are all included alongside "Beastie Boys Story" and "The Elephant Queen". Apple also offers a link that will take people straight to the Apple TV+ website or, if available, the TV app.
Apple won't need to wait too long to find out whether it's got any winners this year. The Emmy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, September 20.
Apple TV+ launched on November 1 2019 and is still not a year old. It offered a full year's trial to anyone who bought new Apple hardware – iPads, iPhones, Macs, and Apple TVs – so as to build an audience. And that's exactly what happened, with new shows being signed and then airing throughout the months since.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
