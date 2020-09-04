Apple TV+ has taken over the entire apple.com Homepage today, with the company celebrating the streaming service's impressive 18 Emmy nominations. Apple says that it's "just getting started".

The entire page is turned over to Apple TV+ shows, with all of the nominated shows getting some space to show off why they're up for an award. Shows like "The Morning Show," "Defending Jacob," and "Central Park" are all included alongside "Beastie Boys Story" and "The Elephant Queen". Apple also offers a link that will take people straight to the Apple TV+ website or, if available, the TV app.