Apple TV+ has confirmed that it won't be attending the annual SXSW event in Austin, Texas. The ongoing coronavirus situation is said to be the reason, according to a Bloomberg report.

With the event starting on March 13, Apple TV+ had intended to share three new projects during the event, including the Spike Jonze documentary about the Beastie Boys. That will no longer be happening.

Apple TV+ isn't the first media outfit to decide against having a presence at the hugely popular SXSW event, with Netflix also having pulled out over coronavirus concerns. Amazon, Facebook, and Twitter have done the same. It isn't clear whether the event as a whole will ultimately be canceled, however.

Apple itself had been rumored to have a March media event planned, with new devices set to be announced. That now looks increasingly unlikely, with smaller media events likely to take place instead. Assuming all the rumors were correct in the first place, of course.

