What you need to know
- Apple TV+ opens for business on November 1.
- Dickinson is a launch show, starring Hailee Steinfeld.
- It follows the life of poet Emily Dickinson.
Dickinson is one of the shows that Apple is promoting heavily ahead of Apple TV+ going live on November 1 and now there's a new trailer to enjoy, too.
If you weren't already giddy with excitement this 1:40 trailer might just do the trick – I was already excited and now I'm vibrating gently. Dickinson looks like it's going to be a great way to kick Apple TV+ off.
Dickinson stars Hailee Steinfeld as the title character while Alena Smith writes and produces the show. It follows the life of poet Emily Dickinson but tells the story with a modern twist, using contemporary music as it goes.
Dickinson is a half-hour comedy series starring Oscar® nominee Hailee Steinfeld. Created by Alena Smith, Dickinson audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson.
All 10 episodes of Dickinson will be available on November 1 and there's much more where that comes from.
Apple TV+ will cost $4.99 for the whole family. Anyone buying a new Apple TV, Mac, iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad will receive a free year of Apple TV+, too.