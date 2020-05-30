Apple has debuted its first look at brand new Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso starring Jason Sudeikis.

In a press release May 29 Apple stated:

Apple today unveiled a first look at "Ted Lasso," a new original comedy series from Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence, that will premiere globally on Apple TV+, alongside a slate of acclaimed and award-winning original series and films, on Friday, August 14. Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

Sudeikis is also the executive producer on the show alongside Bill Lawrence (Scrubs), and Apple has confirmed that the show is based "on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports." Apple is clearly starting to get excited about its Apple TV+ catalog, touting a series of new releases:

"Ted Lasso" joins highly anticipated, soon-to-premiere Apple Original series including docuseries "Dear…," from Emmy and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler; "Little Voice," a fresh, intensely romantic tale from the award-winning team of J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson; documentary film "Dads" from director Bryce Dallas Howard; "Greatness Code," a new docuseries that spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world; as well as award-winning and hit original series now streaming on Apple TV+ including "Defending Jacob," "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet," and the Golden Globe-nominated and Critics Choice and SAG Award-winning series "The Morning Show"; as well as "Central Park" from Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard alongside "Frozen" Grammy winner Josh Gad and Emmy winner Nora Smith.

Ted Lasso was announced as an upcoming Apple TV+ series way back in October, and if the trailer for the previous NBC production is anything to go by, Apple TV+'s new series should be pretty funny.