What you need to know
- Apple has announced that 'The Banker' is coming to theaters on March 6, 2020.
- It will be available on Apple TV+ soon after on March 20, 2020.
- The company says that they are confident in the film's release after conducting an investigation into the allegations surrounding the film.
Apple's original film 'The Banker', which had been delayed and it's original premiere canceled, has now received a theatrical and Apple TV+ release date for this March.
A spokesperson for Apple TV+ announced the film's release to Variety, saying that the company had concluded its investigation into the allegations surrounding the film and are now confident in its release.
"We created Apple TV Plus as a home for stories that matter and believe 'The Banker,' inspired by the brave actions of Bernard Garrett Sr. and Joe Morris, two African American businessmen who brought about positive social change, is one of those stories ... we wanted to take the time to understand the situation at hand — and after reviewing the information available to us, including documentation of the filmmakers' research, we've decided to make this important and enlightening film available to viewers."
The film stars Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson as two businessmen who build a real estate and banking business devised to help other African Americans pursue their dreams, all while dealing with the racism present in the 1960s.
"Inspired by true events, "The Banker" centers on revolutionary businessmen Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson), who devise an audacious and risky plan to take on the racist establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans pursue the American dream. Along with Garrett's wife Eunice (Nia Long), they train a working-class white man, Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult), to pose as the rich and privileged face of their burgeoning real estate and banking empire – while Garrett and Morris pose as a janitor and a chauffeur. Their success ultimately draws the attention of the federal government, which threatens everything the four have built."
'The Banker', starring Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson, Nia Long and Nicholas Hoult, will be released in theaters on March 6, 2020, and be available on Apple TV+ shortly after on March 20, 2020.
