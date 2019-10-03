Starring Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie, The Banker centers on businessmen Joe Morris (Jackson) and Bernard Garrett (Mackie). THR has the full plot details:

Apple's upcoming film The Banker is set to close AFI Fest on November 21 in Hollywood, according to The Hollywood Reporter . The film, which is based on a true story, will then debut in theaters on December 6.

The Banker centers on revolutionary businessmen Bernard Garrett (Mackie) and Joe Morris (Jackson), who devise an audacious and risky plan to take on the racist establishment of the 1960s by training a working-class white man to pose as the rich and privileged face of their burgeoning real estate and banking empire.

Nicholas Hoult and Nia Long also star in The Banker, which is being directed by George Nolfi.

THR notes that films that bow at AFI Fest are typically considered awards contenders. Apple has just begun to dip its toes in original content, but already the company appears confident in competing with larger studios.

Apple has a handful of films set to debut in theaters in addition to launching Apple TV+ early next month. After appearing in theaters, these films will eventually make their way to Apple's streaming service.

