- "Beasty Boys Story" is a live documentary about the group.
- It will land on Apple TV+ on April 24.
- It's directed by Spike Jonze.
Apple has shared a new teaser video for the upcoming live documentary "Beasty Boys Story". It lands on Apple TV+ on April 24.
The documentary is a mix of a live stage show and pre-filmed content with Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz sharing the story of their infamous band and all those songs that were stuck in our heads back in the day.
Here's a little story they're about to tell…Coming April 24 to Apple TV+, Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz share the story of their band and 40 years of friendship in a live documentary directed by friend, collaborator, and their former grandfather, Spike Jonze
This will be yet more content added to the growing Apple TV+ library. Recent estimates have the streaming service carrying more than 33 million users and more content will help retain as many of them as possible.
