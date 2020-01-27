Apple TV+ with Tim CookSource: Apple

  • "Beasty Boys Story" is a live documentary about the group.
  • It will land on Apple TV+ on April 24.
  • It's directed by Spike Jonze.

Apple has shared a new teaser video for the upcoming live documentary "Beasty Boys Story". It lands on Apple TV+ on April 24.

The documentary is a mix of a live stage show and pre-filmed content with Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz sharing the story of their infamous band and all those songs that were stuck in our heads back in the day.

Here's a little story they're about to tell…Coming April 24 to Apple TV+, Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz share the story of their band and 40 years of friendship in a live documentary directed by friend, collaborator, and their former grandfather, Spike Jonze

This will be yet more content added to the growing Apple TV+ library. Recent estimates have the streaming service carrying more than 33 million users and more content will help retain as many of them as possible.

