This week in Apple news has been all about the Mac. Specifically, the ARM-based Mac. It sounds like Apple might be gearing up to announce the switch away from Intel for the first time, perhaps as early as WWDC. Not only that, but Apple may also announce a new iMac at the event. We got our first look at the WWDC schedule, and some exciting news about Apple Card too!
ARM Macs
Bloomberg reports that Apple is planning to announce the shift to ARM Macs at WWDC. It would mark Apple's move away from Intel and towards its own in-house designed chips, similar to the ones it uses in the iPhone and iPad. Even if Apple does make the announcement then, products on shelves are still months, if not a whole year away, because developers need time to get their software ready for the switch. Another rumor this weekend suggested the first ARM Mac may even be the 12-inch MacBook with 5G!
Apple Card
Another Bloomberg report this week says that Apple may be planning to extend its Apple Card financing for iPhone to other Apple products, and offer a range of loan durations in the process. 12-month interest-free plans may soon be available for iPads, Macs, and even accessories like the Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Pro Display XDR.
A new Mac
Apple leaker Sonny Dickson says that Apple might be announcing a new iMac at WWDC, sporting a new AMD Navi GPU, T2 controller, no Fusion Drive, and a redesign based on the iPad Pro's design language. We like the sound of that.
An old Mac
According to reports, Apple is going to launch a new in-store Mac Trade-in Program in the U.S. and Canada as early as next week. Currently, you can only trade-in a Mac online.
$1.5 trillion
Apple shares peaked earlier this week, making it the first-ever U.S. company to register a valuation of $1.5 trillion.
WWDC 2020
Apple has unveiled the lineup of its WWDC 2020 conference, which kicks off on June 22 at 10 am PDT.
A name change
Apple has removed the name of plantation owner Andrew Buchanan from its Glasgow 'Buchanan Street' store, it is now listed on Apple's website as 'Apple Glasgow.'
Facebook testing Face ID and Touch ID authentication for Messenger on iOS
Facebook is testing using Face ID and Touch ID as an additional layer of security for its iOS Messenger App.
In another small step to answer calls for racial justice in Scotland, Apple has renamed its Apple Buchanan Street retail store to Apple Glasgow.
Police use Find My to track stolen iPhone to the apartment of thief's mom
When will people learn that if you're going to steal an iPhone there's a good chance that you're going to get caught? Apparently nobody told this thief who led police straight to his mother's home.
Apple-themed Pride shirts you'll love to wear
Apple's iconic rainbow logo has often been associated with the LGBT+ movement. Show your support by wearing an Apple-themed Pride t-shirt, including the one we like the best.