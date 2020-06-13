This week in Apple news has been all about the Mac. Specifically, the ARM-based Mac. It sounds like Apple might be gearing up to announce the switch away from Intel for the first time, perhaps as early as WWDC. Not only that, but Apple may also announce a new iMac at the event. We got our first look at the WWDC schedule, and some exciting news about Apple Card too! ARM Macs

Bloomberg reports that Apple is planning to announce the shift to ARM Macs at WWDC. It would mark Apple's move away from Intel and towards its own in-house designed chips, similar to the ones it uses in the iPhone and iPad. Even if Apple does make the announcement then, products on shelves are still months, if not a whole year away, because developers need time to get their software ready for the switch. Another rumor this weekend suggested the first ARM Mac may even be the 12-inch MacBook with 5G! Apple to announce shift to ARM Macs at WWDC, says Bloomberg

Rumor: First ARM Mac to be a 12-inch MacBook with butterfly keyboard and possibly 5G Apple Card

Another Bloomberg report this week says that Apple may be planning to extend its Apple Card financing for iPhone to other Apple products, and offer a range of loan durations in the process. 12-month interest-free plans may soon be available for iPads, Macs, and even accessories like the Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Pro Display XDR. You might soon get 12 months interest-free Apple Card payments on iPads, Macs, and more A new Mac

Apple leaker Sonny Dickson says that Apple might be announcing a new iMac at WWDC, sporting a new AMD Navi GPU, T2 controller, no Fusion Drive, and a redesign based on the iPad Pro's design language. We like the sound of that. An old Mac

According to reports, Apple is going to launch a new in-store Mac Trade-in Program in the U.S. and Canada as early as next week. Currently, you can only trade-in a Mac online. Apple about to launch in-store Mac Trade-in Program in the U.S. and Canada $1.5 trillion

Apple shares peaked earlier this week, making it the first-ever U.S. company to register a valuation of $1.5 trillion. Apple is the first ever $1.5 trillion U.S. company WWDC 2020