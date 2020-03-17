The Spike Jonze documentary "Beastie Boys Story" was set to debut in IMAX as a special release on April 3rd. According to a new report by Deadline, the film's theatrical release has now been put on hold. According to IMAX, a new release date has not been decided on yet, but the documentary will still start streaming on Apple TV+ on April 24th.

A spokesperson for IMAX released a statement to Deadline saying that the decision to postpone the film's release was entirely due to the coronavirus pandemic. IMAX also stated that those who had already purchased tickets can get a full refund by contacting their local theater or service they bought the tickets through.

"Our highest priority is the health of our audiences and employees, as well as their families and communities ... Given the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting theatre closures nationwide, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of 'Beastie Boys Story' to a later date, which will be announced as soon as possible. IMAX ticket holders can receive a full refund by contacting their local theatre. Beastie Boys Story, directed by Spike Jonze, will premiere on Apple TV+ on April 24."

According to the deal that Apple made with the filmmakers when they acquired the film, the IMAX release was set as a "special cut" of the film and is reportedly different than the version that will be streaming on Apple TV+. The film is focused around the founding members of the group and is described as "the story of 3 friends who inspired each other and the world".