Best Non-Mac Laptops for iPhone Owners iMore 2019

Finding a great laptop that isn't a MacBook can be a daunting task. Thankfully, we've compiled a suitable list that features some of the best Windows and Chromebook laptops on the market. For us, we feel the Dell XPS 13 is the best overall choice due to its style aesthetic and performance. However, if the Dell XPS 13 isn't your cup of tea, then hopefully, the other options we've highlighted will pique your interest.

Dell's XPS line is one of the tops in the industry right now, as it delivers in performance, speed, and design. Albeit, this year's model wasn't a considerable spec bump. However, it still brought a couple of welcomed features missing from its predecessor; like improved battery life and moving the webcam back to where it belongs at the top center of the screen (because having it placed at the bottom of the screen was dreadful). This year's XPS 13 model has more customization options for those looking for more storage, RAM, or an improved viewing experience with a beautiful 4K display. Seriously, the 4K resolution on this thing looks great, especially with the company's bezel-less 'Infinity Edge' display. Pros: Improved battery life

Beautiful 4K display (optional)

Sleek, compact design

Centered webcam Cons: Minor updates

No HDMI or USB-A ports

A little pricey

Best Value: Asus Chromebook Flip C302

If you do most of your work in the browser, then you might want to consider snatching you up a Google Chromebook. However, don't just grab any Chromebook, we suggest you check out the one we feel gives the best value, and that's the Asus Chromebook Flip. The Asus Chromebook Flip delivers on many of the features most people look for in a new laptop, like a decent Intel Core processor, a 1080p display, touchscreen, backlit keyboard, and USB-C port all for a few hundred bucks. Pros: Tactile keyboard

1080p touchscreen display

USB-C port

Affordably priced Cons: No out-the-box Android app support

Speakers are meh

Best Gaming Laptop: Alienware M15

Alienware is no stranger when it comes to making a best-of list, as it routinely produces a machine that is great for gamers. So, with its unique design aesthetic, the New M15 laptop deserves a place on our list for the best laptops for Apple users who love to game. It's slimmer than most bulky gaming laptops you'll find on the market. The Alienware New M15 has some impressive features under the hood, like a 9th generation Intel Core processor and Nvidia's latest RTX choice of GPUs. This thing is a powerhouse! Of course, grabbing a computer with this kind of horsepower will set you back a pretty penny; however, if the best is what you seek for gaming at a slim size, then there's no other option but the New M15. Pros: Powerhouse

Unique compact design

Solid keyboard Cons: Costly

Best Chromebook: Google Pixelbook

If you spend most of your computer time on the browser, then a Google Chromebook is by far the best option for you. Most Chrome-based laptops usually hover around in the budget-friendly zone, setting you back only a few hundred bucks or less. However, with Google's Pixelbook line, you get a legit premium laptop that competes against Apple and Windows machines in the build quality department. The Google Pixelbook is worth looking at as it features a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports and a cool hinge that flips inside out for watching movies during your traveling on a plane, bus, or train. Moreover, you get full access to the Google Play store along with a stunningly high battery that can last up to a full workday (8 hours). The Pixelbook also has an impressive 12.3-inch 2,400 x 1,600 QHD LCD touchscreen display. Pros: Sleek, industrial design

Full Android app support

Thunderbolt 3 ports Cons: Android apps not great

Pricey

Best Keyboard on Laptop: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2019)

Arguably, no company has a better track record with businesses than Lenovo's ThinkPad series has had for seemingly forever. That said, the company has made some real inroads into the consumer market with its ThinkPad X1 Carbon line of laptops. The X1 Carbon is sleek and powerful, weighing in at under three pounds, and it houses the best keyboard on a laptop you'll find. If you're a business professional or someone like me who writes for a living, then you'll appreciate the stellar performance of its keyboard – it's the star the show. Lenovo also gives a ton of customization options for those looking for features not sold in the base model, such as increased storage, RAM, and a slot to put in both your MicroSD and LTE Nano-SIM. Pros: Sleek, industrial design

Stellar keyboard

All significant ports

Fingerprint reader Cons: Screen could be better

Pricey

Best Microsoft Laptop: Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

The third time is a charm when it comes to Microsoft's Surface Laptop line. This year's Surface Laptop 3 righted the wrong of its predecessor by finally offering the long-awaited USB-C port. Microsoft did a great job with this laptop, as it displays a robust industrial-like design that comes in four new color options, including Cobalt Blue, Platinum, Sandstone (Gold), and Matte Black. This baby weighs under three pounds and carries some impressive components under the hood. You have the choice between the latest Intel Core or AMD processor along with an option to increase RAM up to 32GB of internal storage up to 1TB. The touchscreen display is something to behold, as consumers get the choice between the standard 13.5-inch screen or the larger 15-inch screen, with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 2,496 x 1664 resolution. Surface Laptop 3 is, without a doubt, one of the most premium laptops on the market right now. Pros: Great keyboard and trackpad

Solid industrial design

Hello facial login Cons: Only two USB ports

No SD card slot

No Thunderbolt 3 port

Best Versatility: Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

Are you looking for something that brings a little more versatility, while doubling as a reliable Windows PC and tablet? Well, Dell's XPS 15 2-in-1 option may be the way to go, as it offers some impressive power, design, and sizeable convertible display. The Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 display is 15.6-inches, which is a massive screen on a laptop, so when it's converted into tablet mode, it brings a whole new experience. Potential owners of this laptop have the option of pairing a Dell-branded, Wacom-technology pen to better navigate around the display's sizeable real estate once in tablet mode. Of course, like other premium PC's, you have the choice of upgrading storage, RAM, and processor. Pros: Powerful

Convertible 15.6-inch screen

Thin design Cons: Pricey

Best MacBook Lookalike: Huawei Matebook 13

For years, Apple's MacBook line has had a distinctive look with its rounded chamfered edges and aluminum frame. So, of course, over the years, other companies have taken that unique design aesthetic and have turned it into their own. The Huawei Matebook 13 is one of those companies that was inspired by the style Apple has pioneered. Although Matebook 13 resembles the MacBook in many ways, it does have its distinctive differences. For example, the laptop houses a thin-bezel display that packs a strikingly good 2K (2,2160 x 1440) touchscreen, which is something not even offered by Apple's premium MacBook Pro line of laptops. Additionally, you can upgrade to the more powerful Intel Core i7 and pay what you'd pay for the base model MacBook Pro. Throw in a USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, and VGA port for extra added support, and we'd say you have yourself one reliable laptop. Pros: Lots of ports

2K touchscreen

Thin and light

Fingerprint reader Cons: Keyboard

Speakers are meh