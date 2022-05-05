Mega Evolution has finally arrived in Pokémon Go and with it, Mega Raids! A whole new class of Raids, Mega Raids let you and your friends challenge a Mega Evolved Pokémon. These are some of the most challenging Raids yet, but we here at iMore got your back. Here's everything you need to know about taking on Mega Altaria in Pokémon Go and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

Who is Mega Altaria in Pokémon Go?

The Humming Pokémon, Altaria is the final evolution of Gen III's Swablu. Normally a Dragon and Flying type, when Mega Evolved, Mega Altaria is a Dragon and Fairy type. While it's the first Fairy type Mega Pokémon in Pokémon Go, with Gardevoir, Mawile, Audino, and Diancie all having Mega Evolutions, it won't be alone for long. However, while Mega Altaria is currently our only Mega Fairy type, it's also unique in that it's a Dragon type that resists Dragon type attacks.

What may hold Mega Altaria back in either capacity is its lacking movepool. As we've noted with other Fairy types, there are so few Fairy type moves in Pokémon Go and Charm is the only fast move - a move which Altaria cannot learn in the core games. The only Dragon type moves Altaria can learn are Dragon Breath and Dragon Pulse, leaving Dragon Breath and Dazzling Gleam as its most powerful moveset in a vaccum. With some additional moves, Mega Altaria could be far more useful, but even with weaker moves, the Mega boost it gives will make it worth having.

Mega Evolution strategies for Mega Altaria in Pokémon Go?

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering (Pokémon), focusing on some of its weaknesses: Poison, Steel, and Ice.

Mega Gengar

Mega Gengar outperforms every other counter for Mega Altaria save for Shadow Metagross. As a Poison and Ghost type, it takes reduced damage from Fairy type moves and it has no weaknesses the Humming Pokémon can exploit. It will also boost any Poison types your fellow Raiders might use, so you'll want to coordinate with the rest of your raid party if possible. Unfortunately, Gengar doesn't have a Poison type fast move, but Lick and Sludge Bomb is its ideal moveset for this fight.

Mega Beedrill

Although Mega Gengar is the best pick for a Mega Evolved Pokémon here, Mega Beedrill is also a great choice if you happen to have more Beedrill Mega Energy. Even without other Poison types on the field to boost, Mega Beedrill is still an excellent counter, as its Bug and Poison typing mean it takes reduced damage from Fairy type attacks. However, it does take double damage from Flying type attacks, so moveset is important here. Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb are the moves you'll want your Mega Beedrill to know.

Mega Aerodactyl

While Mega Aerodactyl seems like an odd choice here being Flying and Rock type, it performs very well against Mega Altaria. Its typing gives it a resistance to Flying type damage and no weaknesses relevant to the fight, but won't boost any of the other counters. However, what really makes Mega Aerodactyl stand out is its Steel type moveset: Steel Wing and Iron Head. Until we get a good Steel type Mega Evolution, Mega Aerodactyl fills this role.

Mega Abomasnow

For an Ice based offensive, Mega Abomasnow is the Mega of choice. This Grass and Ice type takes increased damage from Flying type moves and brings no useful resistances to the fight, but it performs well when Mega Altaria doesn't have Flying type moves. If you're bringing Mega Abomasnow along, you'll want Powder Snow for its fast attack and the Ice type Weather Ball for its charged attack.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Pidgeot with Steel Wing and Brave Bird

Mega Latias with Charm and Psychic

What are the best counters for Mega Altaria in Pokémon Go?

As a Dragon and Fairy type, Mega Altaria is capable of dealing Dragon, Fairy, and Flying type damage. Its weaknesses include Poison, Steel, Ice, and Fairy.

Metagross

The real star of the show and likely what most Trainers will be bringing along, Metagross is the final evolution of Gen III's Beldum. A Steel and Psychic type, Metagross takes half damage from all of Mega Altaria's attacks, making it one of the most durable Pokémon on this list. Having been featured in a number of events, including Community Day and having a Shadow variant, there's no good reason not to have a whole team of Metagross ready for this Mega Raid. Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash are the moves you'll want your Metagross to know, but if you don't have the Community Day exclusive move or the Elite TM to spare, Flash Cannon is a decent substitute.

Dialga

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Dialga performs quite well against Mega Altaria. This Steel and Dragon type takes reduced damage from Flying type attacks and has no weaknesses that the Humming Pokémon can exploit. Unfortunately, Dialga has had relatively limited availability in Pokémon Go, so many players don't have the Candy to power it up. Still, if you have one ready, it will serve you well with Metal Claw and Iron Head.

Zacian (Hero of Many Battles)

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Sword, Zacian is an excellent choice for countering Mega Altaria. It's a pure Fairy type, so it resists Dragon type damage and has no weaknesses Altaria can exploit. Unfortunately, Zacian has only had one run in raids, so many players haven't had the chance to catch and power it up. However, if you do have Zacian, Metal Claw and Play Rough are the moves you'll want it to know in this fight.

Mamoswine

The Sinnoh Stone Evolution of Gen II's Swinub, Mamoswine is a great choice for this Mega Raid. As an Ice and Ground type, it brings no notable resistances or weaknesses to face Mega Altaria, but it's bulky and easy to come by. It's been featured in a Community Day and other events so most players have had plenty of chances to add this mammoth to their roster. Powder Snow and Avalanche are the ideal moveset for this fight.

Galarian Darmanitan

One of four different versions of Darmanitan, Galarian Darmanitan is another great counter for Mega Altaria. As a pure Ice type, it doesn't resist any of the Humming Pokémon's attacks, but it doesn't take increased damage from any of them either. Galarian Darmanitan uses the same Candy as its Unovan version and its first stage, Darumaka has been common in events and Eggs, so it's easy to obtain and power up. If you're bringing Galarian Darmanitan to this Raid, you'll want it to know Ice Fang and Avalanche.

Genesect

Genesect, a Mythical fossil Pokémon originally from the Unovan region, is a great choice for this Mega Raid. As a Steel and Bug type, it resists Dragon and Fairy type attacks, while having no weaknesses the Humming Pokémon can take advantage of. Even though it's a Mythical Pokémon, Genesect has been in raids multiple times, as well appeaing in research and as a Pokémon Go Battle League reward encounter, so there have been plenty of opportunities to add it to your roster. Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb are the ideal moveset for fighting Mega Altaria and its Drive doesn't matter in this fight.

Excadrill

Gen V's Excadrill is a solid pick for challenging Mega Altaria. As a Ground and Steel type, it doesn't bring any relevant weaknesses or resistances, but its first stage, Drilbur has been boosted in a number of events, so most players have had a chance to catch plenty. The best moveset for Excadrill in this raid is Metal Claw and Iron Head.

Roserade

Next up is another Sinnoh Stone Evolution: Roserade. It's a Poison and Grass type, meaning it takes added damage from Flying type attacks, while resisting Fairy type. Its first stage, Roselia is common enough and had its own Community Day; it even has a baby stage, Budew that has been available in eggs many times. Poison Jab is the fast move you'll want your Roserade to know and Sludge Bomb is the charged move.

Mewtwo

Gen I Legendary, Mewtwo performs very well in this Mega Raid despite not being the right type. It's a pure Psychic type, so it neither resists nor takes increased damage from any of Mega Altaria's attacks, nor will it benefit from any relevant Mega Boosts. However, with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam, it can do some serious damage. Mewtwo has been available many times over, in many different ways, so most active players have had the chance to catch and power up a few. Just be careful of its moves. If your Mewtwo knows Shadow Ball or Psystrike do not TM these moves!!! They're both invaluable Legacy Moves that will require an Elite TM to get back.

Gardevoir

Last but not least is the Hoenn region native, Gardevoir. This Psychic and Fairy type resists Dragon type damage and has no weaknesses Mega Altaria can exploit. It's also very obtainable, having been featured in a number of events and being the evolution of a relatively common spawn. If you are bringing Gardevoir to this fight, Charm and Dazzling Gleam is the moveset you're looking for.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Jirachi with Confusion and Doom Desire

Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb

Kyurem with Steel Wing and Blizzard

Tapu Koko with Quick Attack and Dazzling Gleam

Regigigas with Hidden Power (Steel) and Giga Impact

Primarina with Charm and Moonblast

Bisharp with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Scizor with Bullet Punch and Iron Head

Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Toxicroak with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Sylveon with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Victreebel with Acid and Sludge Bomb

Avalugg with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Jynx with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Vileplume with Acid and Sludge Bomb

Salazzle with Poison Jab and Sludge Wave

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion and Ice Beam

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Shadow Scizor with Bullet Punch and Iron Head

Shadow Victreebel with Acid and Sludge Bomb

Shadow Aggron with Iron Tail and Heavy Slam

Shadow Ursaring with Metal Claw and Play Rough

Shadow Vileplume with Acid and Sludge Bomb

Shadow Ho-Oh with Steel Wing and Brave Bird

Shadow Muk with Poison Jab and Gunk Shot

Shadow Skuntank with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Shadow Articuno with Frost Breath and Ice Beam

Note: Shadow Metagross outperforms every single Pokémon in the best counters list including the Megas. While there isn't a good option for Mega Boosting Steel types right now, a team of Shadow Metagross is still the best way to take out Mega Altaria fast.

How many players does it take to beat Mega Altaria in Pokémon Go?

With the best counters and top level Trainers, it is technically possible for just two people to beat Mega Altaria. That having been said, the faster you beat a Mega Raid, the more Mega Energy you're rewarded with, so the closer you can get to a full raid party, the better.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Cloudy weather will boost Mega Altaria's Fairy type move, as well as both your Poison and Fairy type counters.

Wind will boost its Dragon and Flying type attacks.

Snow will boost your Ice and Steel type counters.

Questions about taking on Altaria in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on Mega Altaria in Pokémon Go? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, so you can be the very best like no one ever was!