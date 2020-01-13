What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has its first award.
- Billy Crudup won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the CCAs.
- It was for his work on "The Morning Show."
Apple TV+ is off to the races with its first award. Billy Crudup was given the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award during Sunday's Critics Choice awards ceremony.
The win was for Apple TV+'s only nomination but it saw one of "The Morning Show's" most notable characters pick up the win. Crudup beat out the likes of Peter Dinklage and Asia Kate to get the vote, despite critics having largely disliked the show when reviewing it a couple of months ago. Since its launch on November 1 "The Morning Show" has proven to be fairly popular with viewers, although we don't have viewing figures.
While this is the first win for Apple TV+, it's certainly not its first nomination. "The Morning Show" was up for multiple Golden Globes, but ultimately it wasn't able to pick any up. The same show – including Crudup – had nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards. But again, no dice.
