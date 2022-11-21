Black Friday Apple Pencil deals 2022
Get writing on that iPad for less
The Apple Pencil Black Friday deals are on their way, with some great deals on Apple's stylus line. The Apple Pencil is the best stylus for any iPad, so finding a great deal is an absolute must.
There's the first and second-gen Apple Pencils to choose from. The first-gen doesn't have the magnetic storage or inductive charging of the second-gen but is still a very capable stylus. If you're the proud owner of an iPad 10th or 9th gen then it's also the only Apple Pencil you'll actually be able to use with your iPad. For owners of the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini, then you'll be able to use the Apple pencil 2 with all its magnetic storage and convenient charging options.
This Black Friday looks to be one of the best times of the year to find any of Apple's gear at great prices, so make sure you're looking out for the best prices you possibly can. You'll also find some of the best Apple Black Friday deals this year as well - and we know where to find all the best.
Where to find the best Black Friday Apple Pencil deals
- Amazon: one of the cheapest places to find Apple Pencil deals
- Best Buy: doesn't always offer the best Apple Pencil deals, but has been known to have some discounts in the past
- B&H Photo: sometimes reduces Apple lineup with some great deals.
When do the Black Friday Apple Pencil deals begin?
Black Friday sales are in full swing now, and we've already seen some great deals for both versions of the Apple Pencil!
Black Friday Apple Pencil deals
Apple Pencil (2nd Gen)
The Apple Pencil 2 works with more modern versions of the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini 6. You can clip it to the side of the iPad through magnets and it will charge through induction while it's there. It won't work with the new iPad 10th-gen or the previous iPad 9th-gen however.
Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) | $128 at Amazon
The Apple Pencil 2 has been seen to drop below its full price of $128 on occasion, with some great deals over at Amazon. At the moment, it is full price almost everywhere.
Apple Pencil (1st Gen)
The first-generation Apple Pencil will work with pretty much every iPad available to buy now - it's almost a must-have extra for many purchases. It has been reduced in the past, so watch out this Black Friday to see if there are any extra reductions.
Apple Pencil (1st Gen) | $95 at Amazon
The first-gen Apple Pencil has been reduced on Black Friday before by up to $30, so it's well worth keeping an eye out for a great deal on this accessory. At the moment, it is still full price.
As the Buying Guides and Deals writer for iMore, Tammy puts over a decade of experience in finding the best prices of Apple products to work, helping you save money on the equipment that you want. An audiophile at heart, she loves all things audio and visual, but you’ll also find her drooling over the latest Macs and MacBooks. With a Masters in screenwriting, Tammy likes to spend her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays or driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.