Winston Duke, who played the mighty M'Baku in Marvel's Black Panther, will reportedly play the lead in an upcoming Apple TV+ series called Swagger.

According to Variety, the show is inspired by Kevin Durant's youth basketball experiences, chronicling how family, players, and coaches all intersect. Duke will allegedly play a youth coach named Ike.

Duke rose to fame with his turn in Black Panther, when he played a rival tribe leader named M'Baku; he also had brief cameos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Duke then had a starring role in Jordan Peele's Us.

Swagger doesn't currently have a release date, but it joins an illustrious list of shows headed to Apple TV+, which also includes The Morning Show, Dickinson, and For All Mankind.

Apple TV+ is slated to launch on November 1 for $4.99 per month.

