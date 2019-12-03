What you need to know
- The cast and crew of The Banker have penned an open letter addressing claims of inaccuracies in the film.
- Cynthia Garrett, daughter of the protagonist Bernard Garrett, says the film does not accurately depict the story of her family.
- The film's release has been put on hold in wake of accusations against Cynthia's half-brother and claims he molested her and her sister in the 1970s.
The cast and crew of Apple TV+ movie The Banker have penned an open letter in defense of the film, following accusations that the film is inaccurate.
The film's release found itself mired in controversy in November after it emerged that Cynthia Garrett, daughter of the protagonist Bernad Garrett, claimed that her half-brother Bernard Garrett Jr had molested her and her sister over a period of several years in the 1970s. Apple canceled the premiere of the film, and its theater and streaming release are currently on hold in wake of the allegations. Garrett Jr was a producer for the film and had been involved in promoting the new release.
According to Variety, Cynthia Garrett has also said that the film does not accurately depict her family's story. In response to these allegations, and in reference to the sexual assault accusations, the cast and crew including Samuel L. Jackson have signed a letter in defense of the movie.
It reads:
We set out to tell a story we were very passionate about, recounting the remarkable lives of Bernard Garrett Sr and Joe Morris, and their ground-breaking achievements combating racial inequality in the 1950s and 60s. Though we have no way of knowing what may have transpired between Mr. Garrett's children in the 1970s, including the allegations of abuse we have recently been made aware of, our hearts go out to anyone who has suffered. The film itself is not based on the recollections of any of Bernard Garrett Sr's children, but rather, on recorded interviews with Bernard Garrett Sr himself, conducted in 1995, supported by congressional transcripts, court rulings, and other media articles from the era. We stand by the film, and its positive message of empowerment.
As of just now, the film remains in limbo, with no further reports of any changes to the status of the film. It remains to be seen whether Apple will seek to reschedule the theater and streaming release of its movie, or if it will indeed proceed with its release at all.
