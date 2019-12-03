The cast and crew of Apple TV+ movie The Banker have penned an open letter in defense of the film, following accusations that the film is inaccurate.

The film's release found itself mired in controversy in November after it emerged that Cynthia Garrett, daughter of the protagonist Bernad Garrett, claimed that her half-brother Bernard Garrett Jr had molested her and her sister over a period of several years in the 1970s. Apple canceled the premiere of the film, and its theater and streaming release are currently on hold in wake of the allegations. Garrett Jr was a producer for the film and had been involved in promoting the new release.

According to Variety, Cynthia Garrett has also said that the film does not accurately depict her family's story. In response to these allegations, and in reference to the sexual assault accusations, the cast and crew including Samuel L. Jackson have signed a letter in defense of the movie.

It reads: