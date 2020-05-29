What you need to know
- There's a new show on Apple TV+.
- Central Park is an animated musical comedy.
- It features a family that lives in Central Park.
Apple's new animated musical comedy Central Park is now available on Apple TV+.
The first two episodes of the show, created in partnership with 20th Century Fox Television, are now available to Apple TV+ customers. According to Apple's TV+ website:
"Central Park" is an animated musical comedy about the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world's most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.
"Central Park" is created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard ("Bob's Burgers"), alongside Grammy Award winner Josh Gad ("Frozen") and Emmy Award winner Nora Smith ("Bob's Burgers"). Sanjay Shah and Halsted Sullivan also serve as executive producers. The series hails from 20th Century Fox Television.
Apple announced the new show, which stars Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Stanley Tucci back in January.
The initial reviews of the show seem generally positive. Variety noting that the show "could bloom into something special" if it gets a hold of its setting and gives the family comedy more room. CNET said the show was a "surprising gem plucked from the dusty shelves of abandoned network TV. " Rolling Stone described it as "a joyful and infectious musical comedy with an all-star cast".
Episodes 1 and 2 are available now.
