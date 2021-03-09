Niantic has just released details for the upcoming Charge Up! event in Pokémon Go. This event will be similar to the Psychic Spectacular event and the Bug Out! event only focused entirely on Electric type Pokémon. From Tuesday, March 16 until Monday, March 22, 2021, Trainers can look forward to an abundance of Electric type Pokémon, as well as a few new Pokémon Go debuts.

The following Pokémon will be spawning in the wild:

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5KM Eggs:

Pichu

Elekid

Electrike*

Shinx*

Joltik

Tynamo

Stunfisk

The following Pokémon will be appearing in Raids:

Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk

The event will also feature event exclusive Field Research to earn Mega Energy for Mega Ampharos and Mega Manectric, as well as encounters with Electric type Pokémon. Timed Research tasks will be focused on evolving and powering up Electric type Pokémon and Trainers will have an increased chance of getting Evolution Items from Friend Gifts.

Are you ready to get electrified with this new event? Which Pokémon are you most excited to catch? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!