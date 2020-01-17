Apple has published a new sneak peek trailer for Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet to its Apple TV+ Twitter account.

Introducing Ian Grimm: builder of worlds. @Mythic_Quest : Raven’s Banquet arrives February 7 on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription. https://t.co/spZMnxUZOg pic.twitter.com/0y5UEh0cUr

The new show will debut on February 8, and comes from the minds that brought you It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

"Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. In addition to McElhenney, who stars as the fictional company's creative director, Ian Grimm, the ensemble cast also includes Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch and Jessie Ennis.

The show has been made in partnership with popular game studio Ubisoft, and all nine half-hour episodes will debut on launch.

The news is more to get excited about for Apple TV+ customers, who have found themselves in a bit of a content doldrum recently. Today, Apple pushed its new series *Little America* to Apple TV+, the first new show to hit the platform in several weeks.

The new show, inspired by true stories, features 8 half-hour episodes about the surprising stories of immigrants in America, it is written and produced by Lee Eisenberg.

!-- BEGIN RECO-BLOCK -->