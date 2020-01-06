HelpstersSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Singer Christina Perri joined the Helpsters.
  • They made music together in a new Apple TV+ video.
  • "Helpsters" teaches kids about problem-solving.

Singer Christina Perri joined the Helpsters as they made music together in a new Apple TV+ YouTube video. The video runs for almost two minutes and has the Helpsters making music while Perri sings along.

This is the latest video in which musicians join the crew of "Helpsters" with music coming out the other side. We've previously seen Jason Mraz and Matt Berlinger do similar videos.

Meet Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it's planning a party, climbing a mountain, or mastering a magic trick, the Helpsters can figure anything out—because everything starts with a plan.

"Helpsters" is one of the many shows now available on Apple TV+, Apple's video streaming service. It runs $4.99 per month but buyers of Apple hardware can get a year free, too.