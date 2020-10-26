What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has a new kids' show coming and it's looking beyond cute.
- Doug Unplugs follows a robot as it learns about people.
- The show will debut on November 13.
New Apple TV+ show Doug Unplugs has a trailer out and it's enough to suggest this could be a big hit with kids when it lands on November 13.
The show features Doug, a small robot boy who "senses there's more to life than just the facts."
Doug is a young robot who senses there's more to life than just the facts. While other robots plug in for their daily download, Doug unplugs and journeys into the human world with his best friend Emma to experience its wonders firsthand.
The new show stars Brandon Cienfuegos, Kyrie McAlpin, and Eric Bauza with Aliki Theofilopoulos handling directoral duties. The show will arrive on iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max day – November 13 – and viewers will need a Apple TV+ subscription to take it on. That'll set you back $4.99 per month and that's worth every penny with new content being added all the time.
