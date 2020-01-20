Apple has confirmed that "Defending Jabob," starring Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery, will arrive on April 24. The first three episodes of the show will be available initially, with new episodes arriving every Friday after that.

The show stars plenty of talent including Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, and Jaeden Martell and is based on the 2012 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name.

Starring Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel and Sakina Jaffrey, "Defending Jacob" is a limited drama series that unfolds around a shocking crime that rocks a small Massachusetts town, and follows an assistant district attorney who finds himself torn between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son.

The show itself is in good hands, too. Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum is director, while it was created, written and executive produced by Mark Bomback.

Those looking to get in on the "Defending Jacob" action will need an Apple TV+ subscription, running $4.99 per month. If you picked up a new Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac recently you will also be able to pick up a free year of Apple TV+ access, too.

