What you need to know
- The latest Doug Unplugs trailer is just as cute as the last one.
If you're looking for a reason to sit down with your kids and watch some TV this weekend, Apple TV+ show Doug Unplugs is probably a good one. The show's available to stream now and if the trailers are anything to go by, it's going to be great.
The first Doug Unplugs trailer was quirky and fun and the second one to be released on YouTube is just as great. Check it out.
Doug is a young robot who senses there's more to life than just the facts. While other robots plug in for their daily download, Doug unplugs and journeys into the human world with his best friend Emma to experience its wonders firsthand.
You'll of course need an Apple TV+ subscription to enjoy the latest from the streaming service. That'll set you back $4.99 per month for the whole family. Unless you're an Apple One subscriber, that is.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Love or hate Apple silicon, this is just the beginning
What does Apple silicon have to do with Assassin's Creed and Thanksgiving gravy? Stephen Warwick reveals all.
Peter McKinnon's MagSafe wallet vid proves what's wrong with the tech world
The Leather Wallet with MagSafe has taken a real kicking of late and people have gotten a little carried away.
Pixelmator Pro 2.0 brings macOS Big Sur support and Apple silicon boost
Popular photo editing software for macOS, Pixelmator, now supports Apple's M1 chip and macOS Big Sur thanks to its latest update.
Must-have accessories for your new 13-inch MacBook Pro
Here are the best accessories you can get to make sure you get the most out of your 13-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro!