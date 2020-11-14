Doug Unplugs Key ArtSource: Apple TV+

If you're looking for a reason to sit down with your kids and watch some TV this weekend, Apple TV+ show Doug Unplugs is probably a good one. The show's available to stream now and if the trailers are anything to go by, it's going to be great.

The first Doug Unplugs trailer was quirky and fun and the second one to be released on YouTube is just as great. Check it out.

Doug is a young robot who senses there's more to life than just the facts. While other robots plug in for their daily download, Doug unplugs and journeys into the human world with his best friend Emma to experience its wonders firsthand.

You'll of course need an Apple TV+ subscription to enjoy the latest from the streaming service. That'll set you back $4.99 per month for the whole family. Unless you're an Apple One subscriber, that is.

