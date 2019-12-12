Apple has confirmed that it will be making the entire first season of "Little America" available on Apple TV+ in January. Unlike most other shows on the streaming service, "Little America" will not make viewers wait to see a new episode each week.

The show is "inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine" and "goes beyond the headlines to bring to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of immigrants in America." The show consists of eight individual half-hour episodes and is from Emmy nominated Lee Eisenberg.

"The Manager" – At 12 years old, Kabir must learn to run a Utah motel on his own when his parents are deported back to India.

"The Jaguar" – Marisol, an undocumented teenager from Mexico, navigates the rarefied world of competitive squash with the help of her coach who inspires her to dream big — on and off the court.

"The Cowboy" – Iwegbuna, an economic grad student from a small village in Nigeria, struggles to adjust to life in Oklahoma, but he gains confidence and a connection to home by becoming a part of a culture he admired most as a child: cowboys.

**The Silence" **– Sylviane's 10-day silent meditation retreat takes an unexpected turn when she develops feelings for a man with whom she's shared everything but words.

"The Son" – When Rafiq escapes from his home in Syria after his father discovers he is gay, he's forced to go on the run until he finds his "home" in the unlikeliest of places.

"The Baker" – Beatrice, the only one of her 22 siblings to be sent from Uganda to college in the US, tries to achieve her own version of the American Dream by selling her chocolate chip cookies from a basket on her head.

"The Grand Prize Expo Winners" – A Singaporean single mother wins an all-inclusive Alaskan cruise — allowing her and her two children to experience a taste of the good life on an emotionally cathartic trip.

"The Rock" – Faraz will stop at nothing to build a home for his Iranian family, including attempting to remove a massive rock from an otherwise perfect piece of real estate in Yonkers.

Apple has also already ordered a second season of "LIttle America" – as it has done with some other shows recently – as it continues to grow its catalog after its launch on November 1.