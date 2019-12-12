What you need to know
- "Little America" will air on January 17.
- The entire first season will be available on that day.
- A second season has already been ordered.
Apple has confirmed that it will be making the entire first season of "Little America" available on Apple TV+ in January. Unlike most other shows on the streaming service, "Little America" will not make viewers wait to see a new episode each week.
The show is "inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine" and "goes beyond the headlines to bring to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of immigrants in America." The show consists of eight individual half-hour episodes and is from Emmy nominated Lee Eisenberg.
- "The Manager" – At 12 years old, Kabir must learn to run a Utah motel on his own when his parents are deported back to India.
- "The Jaguar" – Marisol, an undocumented teenager from Mexico, navigates the rarefied world of competitive squash with the help of her coach who inspires her to dream big — on and off the court.
- "The Cowboy" – Iwegbuna, an economic grad student from a small village in Nigeria, struggles to adjust to life in Oklahoma, but he gains confidence and a connection to home by becoming a part of a culture he admired most as a child: cowboys.
- **The Silence" **– Sylviane's 10-day silent meditation retreat takes an unexpected turn when she develops feelings for a man with whom she's shared everything but words.
- "The Son" – When Rafiq escapes from his home in Syria after his father discovers he is gay, he's forced to go on the run until he finds his "home" in the unlikeliest of places.
- "The Baker" – Beatrice, the only one of her 22 siblings to be sent from Uganda to college in the US, tries to achieve her own version of the American Dream by selling her chocolate chip cookies from a basket on her head.
- "The Grand Prize Expo Winners" – A Singaporean single mother wins an all-inclusive Alaskan cruise — allowing her and her two children to experience a taste of the good life on an emotionally cathartic trip.
- "The Rock" – Faraz will stop at nothing to build a home for his Iranian family, including attempting to remove a massive rock from an otherwise perfect piece of real estate in Yonkers.
Apple has also already ordered a second season of "LIttle America" – as it has done with some other shows recently – as it continues to grow its catalog after its launch on November 1.
Analyst: AirPods outselling iPods at their 2007 quarterly peak
One analyst believes that AirPods are selling so well that this holiday quarter will see them outpace the $4 billion quarterly avenue peak of the iPod. That was set back in 2007.
Caviar is at it again, this time with a $140k Christmas iPhone 11 Pro Max
Caviar is already infamous in its pursuit of finding ways to take iPhones and bling them up to the extreme. And it's done it again, this time with a special Christmas iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Orangetheory Fitness announces support for Apple Watch in its gyms
Orangetheory has announced support for Apple Watch in its gyms, by way of its new OTbeak link, which sits on your Apple Watch band and will help you connect to Orangetheory's in-studio heart rate monitoring system.
30 stylish Apple Watch bands that won't break the bank
Looking for a new Apple Watch band but have NO idea where to start? Here are 30 Amazon options to pick and choose from!