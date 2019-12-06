What you need to know
- The first three episodes of "Truth Be Told" are now available on Apple TV+.
- New episodes of the show will be released weekly.
- THe show tells the story of a podcaster working a murder case.
The first three episodes of "Truth Be Told" are now available to stream on Apple TV+. The show arrives a month after the streaming service went live and is one of the most interesting projects Apple has been working on.
Staring Octavia Spencer, Lizzy Caplan, and Aaron Paul, the show tells the story of podcaster Poppy Parnell as she reopens the murder case that made her famous.
When new evidence compels podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation, she comes face to face with Warren Cave (Aaron Paul), the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars. Her investigation navigates urgent concerns about privacy, media and race.
Initial reviews of "Truth Be Told" haven't been brilliant, but that's par for the course for most Apple TV+ shows so far. And as yet there are some real gems to be found. Hopefully this is another – I can't wait to get started!
