What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared the first trailer for "Tehran".
- We get to see more than two minutes of action-packed footage.
- The show debuts September 25.
Apple TV+ has shared the first trailer for its upcoming show, "Tehran" to YouTube. Running at more than two minutes it's a non-stop ride of action and intrigue. And it looks great.
A new espionage thriller from "Fauda" writer Moshe Zonder that tells the thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy.
"Tehran" will arrive on Apple TV+ on September 25. The first three episodes will be live on day one, with new episodes released weekly after that. There are eight episodes in this first season.
The show is just the latest in a growing collection of Apple TV+ shows that continues to show Apple's commitment to the streaming service. Apple TV+ is coming up to its first year and so far, so good.
