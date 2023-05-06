Pokémon Go: Mega Pinsir Mega Raid guide

Mega Pinsir is coming to Mega Raids in Pokémon Go. Fortunately, we here at iMore have gathered the best counters based on its current stats and movesets so you can prepare.

Who is Mega Pinsir in Pokémon Go?

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

One of only four Bug type Mega Evolutions, Mega Pinsir is the Bug and Flying type evolution of Gen I's Pinsir. As far as Bug type Megas go, it can't really compete with the upcoming Mega Heracross; however, it can keep pace with Mega Scizor, dealing slightly more damage per second in exchange for being a little squishier. As a Flying type, however, Pinsir has no Flying type moves, so it won't really be useful there unless Niantic gives it new moves in the future.

Mega counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Mega Pinsir, focusing on each of its weaknesses: Flying, Fire, Electric, Ice, and Rock. However, Rock is a double weakness, so most of the recommended counters will benefit from a Rock type Mega.

Mega Aerodactyl

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Best of the best, Mega Aerodactyl outperforms every other counter in this raid. As a Rock and Flying type, it can boost two of Pinsir's weaknesses and provide resistances to both Bug and Normal type moves. Because the vast majority of the counters are Rock type, you also won't have to coordinate with your raid party to make the most of its Mega Boost. Rock Throw and Rock Slide are the moves your Aerodactyl should know here.

Mega Charizard Y

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

While Rock should be your first choice, Mega Charizard Y performs really well in this raid if you don't have the Mega Energy for Aerodactyl. It's a Fire and Flying type, giving it resistance to Bug and Fight type damage, as well as boosting two of Pinsir's weaknesses. You will want to coordinate with your raid party though, as few players will be bringing Fire and Flying types. Fire Spin and Blast Burn are the ideal moves for Charizard in this fight.

Mega Aggron

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Although it cannot match Mega Aerodactyl or Mega Charizard Y's performance, Mega Aggron is another option. This pure Steel type won't give you a useful Mega Boost, but it does have access to powerful Rock type moves. It resists Bug and Normal type damage, but Fighting type moves hit for super effective damage. Smack Down and Meteor Beam are the best moves for Aggron here.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Ampharos with Volt Switch and Power Gem

Mega Charizard X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Top counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Mega Pinsir is a Bug and Flying type with access to Bug, Fighting, and Normal type moves. Its weaknesses include Rock, Fire, Flying, Electric, and Ice types; however, Rock is a double weakness, so you should focus on that.

Rhyperior

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

The Sinnoh Stone evolution, Rhyperior is the best of the standard counters for Mega Pinsir. It's a Rock and Ground type, giving it resistance to Normal type damage, but weakness to Fighting type. Rhyperior is incredibly obtainable thanks to its Community Day. Your Rhyperior should know Smack Down and Rock Wrecker, in this fight. If you don't have the legacy move or an Elite TM to spare, Stone Edge is the next best move but puts it on par with back up counters.

Tyrantrum

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Next up is a fossil Pokémon originally discovered in Kalos, Tyrantrum. This Rock and Dragon type takes super effective damage from Fighting type moves, but resists Normal type damage. While Tyrantrum is only available via evolution, its first stage has often been featured in eggs, so there's a good chance you have it. Rock Throw and Meteor Beam is the moveset your Tyrantrum should know.

Terrakion

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

One of the Legendary Swords of Justice, Terrakion performs great against Pinsir. As a Rock and Fighting type, Fighting type moves hit for super effective damage, but it resists Bug and Normal type damage. Terrakion has had several runs in raids, so most active players will have it ready to fight. Your Terrakion should know Smack Down and Rock Slide to deal the most damage.

Gigalith

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Gen V's Gigalith is another great counter for Mega Pinsir. It's a pure Rock type, so it resists Normal type damage but is weak against Fighting type moves. Although Gigalith is expensive to evolve, it does benefit from Trade Evolution, leaving plenty of leftover candy for powering up. Smack Down and Meteor Beam are the moves you're looking for.

Rampardos

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Another fossil Pokémon, Rampardos was originally discovered in the Sinnoh region. It's a pure Rock type, so weak to Fighting type moves and resistant to Normal type. The Rampardos line has also been featured in numerous events and eggs, so chances are you already have a few. Its best moves are Smack Down and Rock Slide.

Landorus (Incarnate)

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

One of the Forces of Nature from Unova, Landorus (Therian) is our next top counter. He's a Ground and Flying type, giving it resistances to Fighting and Bug type moves. He's also been featured in raids several times, so most active players will be able to bring him along. If you include Landorus on your team, he should know Rock Throw and Rock Slide.

Aerodactyl

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

While its Mega Evolution is the top performer in this raid, the original Aerodactyl still performs great. It's also a Rock and Flying type, meaning it resists Bug and Normal type damage. Aerodactyl has also been in the game since day one so there's really no good reason not to have at least one fully powered up. Rock Throw and Rock Slide are the moves you'll want.

Archeops

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

A fossil Pokémon originally discovered in Unova, Archeops is a great counter for Pinsir. As a Rock and Flying type, it resists Bug and Normal type damage, and has no weaknesses Pinsir can exploit. The Archeops line has been featured in Adventure Week and eggs, so there's a good chance you have one ready. Your Archeops should know Wing Attack and Ancient Power for this raid.

Darmanitan

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Originally encountered in the Unova region of Gen V, Darmanitan is our next top counter. This pure Fire type has no weaknesses Pinsir can take advantage of and it resists Bug type damage; however, it won't benefit from a same type Mega Boost in most raids. The Darmanitan line has been featured in many events, and it shares Candy with its Galarian variant, so most active players can bring it along. Fire Fang and Rock Slide are the moves you're looking for.

Nihilego

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Last but not least is Legendary Ultra Beast, Nihilego. This Rock and Poison type has no weaknesses Mega Pinsir can exploit and it resists Bug and Normal type damage. Unfortunately, Nihilego has had extremely limited availability so far, so many players haven't even seen one. Still, if you have it, Acid and Rock Slide is the ideal moveset for Nihilego in this fight.

Back up counters

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Omastar with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Hisuian Arcanine with Fire Fang and Rock Slide

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Alolan Golem with Rock Throw and Stone Edge

Golem with Rock Throw and Stone Edge

Lycanroc (Midnight) with Rock Throw and Stone Edge

Ho-Oh with Hidden Power (Rock) and Sacred Fire++

Xurkitree with Spark and Discharge

Lycanroc (Midday) with Rock Throw and Stone Edge

Rayquaza with Air Slash and Ancient Power

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Crustle with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Aurorus with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Hisuian Avalugg with Powder Snow and Rock Slide

Aggron with Smack Down and Meteor Beam

Regirock with Rock Throw and Stone Edge

Shadow counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Golem with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Ho-Oh with Hidden Power (Rock) and Brave Bird

Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack

Shadow Omastar with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Ancient Power

Shadow Hippowdon with Thunder Fang and Weather Ball

Shadow Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat

Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Armaldo with Fury Cutter and Rock Blast

Note: Shadow Aerodactyl outperforms every single counter except for Mega Aerodactyl. Shadow Golem, Shadow Ho-Oh, Shadow Moltres, Shadow Omastar, Shadow Tyranitar, Shadow Zapdos, and Shadow Hippowdon all perform on par with other top counters.

More details

Mega Pinsir is not one of the more challenging Mega Raids. With the right counters, two top level players should be able to beat it. However, because it is a Mega Raid, you want to prioritize beating it faster to earn the most Mega Energy.

Weather conditions that can impact this raid include:

Rain will boost Mega Pinsir's Bug type moves, as well as your Electric type counters

Cloudy/Overcast Weather will boost its Fighting type moves

Partly Cloudy Weather will boost its Normal type move, as well as your Rock type counters

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost your Fire type counters

Wind will boost your Flying type counters

Snow will boost your Ice type counters

