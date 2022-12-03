Pokémon Go: Mega Blaziken Mega Raid guide

Mega Blaziken is coming to Mega Raids in Pokémon Go. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to beat it and add this powerful new Mega Pokémon to your roster.

Who is Mega Blaziken in Pokémon Go?

The Mega Evolution of Gen III's Fire starter, Mega Blaziken is a highly anticipated Mega Pokémon. Blaziken is already a valuable Pokémon that has been featured in many events, including Community Day. As a Fire type, it is capable of dealing even more damage per second than Mega Charizard Y, and as a Fighting type, it comes close to Mega Lucario.



In Pokémon Go, Mega Blaziken also represents the first useful Fight type Mega. Mega Lopunny is cute, for sure, but doesn't last as long nor can it hit as hard. This is a raid you will want to prioritize, so be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you're fully equipped.

Mega counters

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Mega Blaziken, focusing on some of its weaknesses: Flying, Ground, Water, and Psychic type.

Mega Latios

Mega Latios is the best performing Mega Pokémon in this raid. As a Dragon and Psychic type, he resists Fire and Fighting type damage and has no weaknesses Mega Blaziken can exploit. If you're adding Mega Latios to your team, he should know Zen Headbutt and Psychic.

Mega Alakazam

If you cannot afford the expensive Mega Legendary, Mega Alakazam is the next best option. It's a pure Psychic type, so Mega Latios cannot take advantage of its weaknesses, and it resists Fighting type damage. Confusion and Psychic are the ideal moveset for Alakazam in this fight.

Mega Blastoise

For a Water based offensive, Mega Blastoise is a great choice. It's a pure Water type, so it resists Fire type damage and has no relevant weaknesses. If you're adding Mega Blastoise to your team, you want it to know Water Gun and Hydro Cannon.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Latias with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Mega Gyarados with Waterfall and Aqua Tail

Mega Slowbro with Confusion and Psychic

Mega Gengar with Lick and Psychic

Mega Pidgeot with Wing Attack and Brave Bird

Top counters

Mega Blaziken is a Fire and Fighting type with access to Fire, Fighting, and Flying type moves. Its weaknesses include Psychic, Water, Ground, and Flying type damage leaving room for several winning strategies.

Mewtwo

Gen I Legendary, Mewtwo is the top standard counter in this raid. As a pure Psychic type, Mega Blaziken cannot take advantage of its weaknesses and it resists Fighting type damage. Mewtwo has also been available many, many times in multiple ways, so most active players have a couple. For this fight, your Mewtwo should know Confusion and Psystrike.

Lunala

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Moon, Lunala is another great option in this raid. As a Psychic and Ghost type, it resists Fighting type damage and has no relevant weaknesses. Unfortunately, Lunala is very new to Pokémon Go and only players who completed a limited Special Research line have one so far. Still, if you have Lunala, it should know Confusion and Psychic.

Hoopa (Unbound)

Hoopa (Unbound) is our next top counter. It's a Psychic and Dark type, so it has no useful resistances, but it isn't weak against any of Blaziken's moves either. Although both formes of Hoopa have had very limited availability, Hoopa (Unbound) is the current Elite Raid boss, so active players likely have at least one. For this fight, your Hoopa should know Confusion and Psychic.

Moltres

One of the Legendary birds of Kanto, Moltres is another great choice here. It's a Flying and Fire type, so it has no weaknesses Blaziken can exploit and resists Fighting and Fire type damage. Moltres has been available so many times in so many ways that nearly every player has had the chance to encounter it. Wing Attack and Sky Attack are the ideal moves for Moltres in this raid.

Latios

Part of the Eon Duo, Latios is our next top counter. Much like his Mega counterpart, Latios is a Psychic and Dragon type, so he resists Fighting and Fire type damage. Latios has had several runs in raids, as well as a Mega Raid and time as a Shadow Legendary, so odds are you already have a couple. Zen Headbutt and Psychic is the best moveset for Latios here.

Lugia

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Silver, Lugia is next on our list, but specifically Apex Lugia rescued from Team GO Rocket. Once purified, this Lugia can learn Extrasensory and Aeroblast++. Normal Lugia don't have access to Aeroblast++ and so should be left on the bench this fight. As a Psychic and Flying type, Lugia isn't weak against any of Blaziken's moves and it resists Fighting type damage.

Kyogre

Next up is the Legendary mascot of Pokémon Sapphire, Kyogre. A pure Water type, it resists Fire type damage and has no relevant weaknesses. Kyogre has had several runs in raids and was featured as a Research Breakthrough Reward encounter, so most active players have it. Your Kyogre should know Waterfall and Surf for this fight.

Galarian Articuno

A Regional Variant of Gen I's Articuno, Galarian Articuno is another excellent counter for Mega Blaziken. This Psychic and Flying type resists Fighting type moves and has no weaknesses Blaziken can exploit. Unfortunately, Galarian Articuno is still fairly new to Go and only available through the Daily Adventure Incense feature, so many players have never even seen one. Still, if you have one, Confusion and Brave Bird. are the moves you're looking for, although Future Sight may perform better with a Psychic type Mega Boost.

Garchomp

A pseudo-Legendary from the Sinnoh region, Garchomp performs well in this raid. It's a Dragon and Ground type, so it takes reduced damage from Fire type moves. The Garchomp line has been featured in many events, including Community Day, so most active players already have it powered up. Mud Shot and Earth Power is the moveset your Garchomp should know in this fight.

Hoopa (Confined)

Although Unbound performs better, Hoopa (Confined) is also a top counter here. As a Psychic and Ghost type, it resists Fighting type damage and has no weaknesses Mega Blaziken can take advantage of. While this forme of Hoopa was only available through limited Special Research, Hoopa can change formes, so players who've completed Unbound raids may have more. Confusion and Psychic are also the best moves for this forme of Hoopa.

Swampert

Last but not least is Gen III's Water starter, Swampert. It's a Water and Ground type, so Mega Blaziken cannot exploit its weaknesses and it resists Fire type damage. The Swampert line has been featured in many events, including Community Day, so most active players have had the chance to add it to their roster. For this fight, Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon is the moveset you want.

Back up counters

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Rayquaza with Air Slash and Hurricane

Espeon with Confusion and Psychic

Samurott with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon

Ho-Oh with Extrasensory and Brave Bird

Metagross with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Feraligatr with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Yveltal with Gust and Psychic

Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Delphox with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Latias with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Victini with Confusion and Psychic

Gardevoir with Confusion and Psychic

Palkia with Dragon Tail and Aqua Tail

Tapu Lele with Confusion and Psyshock

Clawitzer with Water Gun and Crabhammer

Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Primarina with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Shadow counters

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this raid:

Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Shadow Latios with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Shadow Swampert with Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Latias with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Shadow Lugia with Extrasensory and Aeroblast+

Shadow Ho-Oh with Hidden Power (Flying) and Brave Bird

Shadow Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Shadow Metagross with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Shadow Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Feraligatr with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Gardevoir with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Drill Peck

Shadow Gallade with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Honchkrow with Peck and Sky Attack

Shadow Exeggutor with Confusion and Psychic

Note: This is an excellent raid for Shadow Pokemon. Shadow Mewtwo is the top counter, while Shadow Latios through Shadow Gallade all perform on par with other top counters. Just remember to coordinate with your raid party if possible to make the most of the same type Mega Boost.

More details

Although it is speculated that Mega Blaziken can be beat with just two players, this is a Mega Raid, so you're going to want to aim for a large party to get the most Mega Energy. If you're lower level or lacking the top counters, I would aim for four players minimum.

Weather conditions that can impact this raid include:

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost Mega Blaziken's Fire type moves, as well as your Ground type counters

Cloudy/Overcast Weather will boost its Fighting type moves

Wind will boost its Flying type move, as well as your Flying and Psychic type counters

Rain will boost your Water type counters

Don't miss your chance to get Mega Blaziken in Pokémon Go!

Mega Blaziken will only be available in raids for a limited time so you don't want to miss this chance to battle and catch one.