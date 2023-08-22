Pokémon Go: Primal Kyogre raid guide

Primal Kyogre is coming back to raids in Pokémon Go! This is one of the toughest raids around, but we here at iMore have everything you need to know to beat it and add this Legendary Pokémon to your team!

Who is Primal Kyogre in Pokémon Go?

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Sapphire, Kyogre is known as the Sea Basin Pokémon because of the part it played in forming and expanding the oceans in the Pokémon world. Using the legendary Blue Orb, Kyogre can undergo Primal Reversion to take a form more like it's prehistoric form and expand the oceans once more.

In Pokémon Go, Primal Kyogre acts as a Mega Pokémon, providing a Mega Boost to all the other Pokémon on the field and a same type Mega Boost to Water types. As one would expect of a Legendary, Primal Kyogre outperforms every Water type Mega Pokémon by a considerable margin, so this is one Pokémon you will definitely want in your roster!

So be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped for all those Primal Kyogre raids!

Mega counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Primal Kyogre, focusing on its weaknesses: Electric and Water.

Mega Sceptile

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Best of the best, the number one damage dealer in this raid is Mega Sceptile. This Grass and Dragon type resists Water and Electric type damage, but takes super effective damage from Ice type moves. If you're bringing Mega Sceptile to this raid, it should know Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant and you'll want to coordinate with the rest of your party to make the most of it's Grass type Mega Boost.

Mega Venusaur

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

While it won't perform as well as Mega Sceptile, Mega Venusaur is also an excellent choice here. As a Poison and Grass type, it resists Electric and Water type damage while having no weaknesses Kyogre can exploit. Venusaur's best moveset for this raid is Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant and you'll want to coordinate with the rest of your party to make the most of it's Grass type Mega Boost.

Mega Manectric

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

If you'd rather boost Electric types, Mega Manectric is your best option. It's a pure Electric type, meaning it resists Electric type damage and has no weaknesses Kyogre can exploit. You'll want to coordinate with your party to make the most of it's Electric type Mega Boost and be sure your Manectric knows Thunder Fang and Wild Charge.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Gallade with Low Kick and Leaf Blade

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent

Mega Latios with Dragon Breath and Solar Beam

Mega Ampharos with Volt Switch and Thunder Punch

Mega Abomasnow with Leafage and Energy Ball

Top counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Primal Kyogre is a pure Water type with access to Water, Ice, and Electric moves. Its weaknesses include Grass and Electric types, leaving room for a couple winning strategies.

Kartana

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

The top standard counter in this raid is Legendary Ultra Beast, Kartana. As a Steel and Grass type, it resists Water and Electric type damage. Unfortunately, Kartana is incredibly limited, appearing only in special raids and only in the norther hemisphere. However, if you're lucky enough to have one, it should know Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade for this fight.

Zarude

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Our next top counter is the Galarian Mythical, Zarude. Zarude is a Dark and Grass type, so it takes super effective damage from Ice type moves, but it resists Water and Electric type damage. Unfortunately, Zarude is limited to one per account and only for players who completed a limited Timed Research during the Secrets of the Jungle event. If you have it, your Zarude should know Vine Whip and Power Whip for this raid.

Xurkitree

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Another Legendary Ultra Beast for the list, Xurkitree is our next top counter. As a pure Electric type, it has no relevant weaknesses and resists Electric type damage. While Xurkitree has been available a little more than Kartana, many players still haven't had the chance to battle it yet, so even if you have one, it may not be powered up yet. If you're bringing Xurkitree to this raid, it should know Spark and Discharge.

Zekrom

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon White, Zekrom is another excellent choice when facing Kyogre. This Electric and Dragon type resists Water and Electric type damage, but takes super effective damage from Ice type moves. Zekrom has had a few runs in raids now, so there's a good chance you already have it powered up. Zekrom's best moveset for this fight is Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt.

Raikou

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

One of the Legendary Beasts of Johto, Raikou is another great counter for Primal Kyogre. It's another pure Electric type, so it resists Electric type damage while having no relevant weaknesses. Fortunately, Raikou has been available so many times, in so many ways that most active players could build entire teams of this Legendary Pokémon. Thunder Shock and Wild Charge are the moves you're looking for here.

Shaymin (Sky)

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Another Mythical Pokémon, Sinnoh native Shaymin is our next top counter, but specifically in its Sky forme. It's a Grass and Flying type, so it resists Water type damage, but Ice type moves are super effective. While players have had a couple of opportunities to catch this Mythical, it is extremely expensive to change formes. However, if you're lucky enough to have a Shaymin (Sky) ready, Hidden Power (Grass) and Grass Knot are the moves it should know.

Tapu Bulu

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Next up is one of the Legendary Deities of Alola, Tapu Bulu. Tapu Bulu is a Fairy and Grass type, giving it resistances to Water and Electric type damage and a weakness to Ice type. Tapu Bulu has had a few runs in raids now, so it's a bit more obtainable than many of the Pokémon on this list. Bullet Seed and Grass Knot is the moveset your Tapu Bulu should know for this raid.

Magnezone

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

The Sinnoh Stone evolution of Gen I's Magneton, Magnezone is another great choice for this raid. It's a Steel and Electric type, which means it resists Ice and Electric type damage. Magnezone is the most obtainable of the top counters, being evolved from a Gen I Pokémon that has been featured in numerous events. If you invite Magnezone to this raid, it should know Spark and Wild Charge.

Thundurus (Therian)

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

One of the Forces of Nature, Thundurus in its Therian forme is our next top counter. He's an Electric and Flying type, so Ice type moves hit for super effective damage and he brings no useful resistances. Thundurus has been featured in raids several times and he shares candy with his Incarnate forme, so odds are you already have at least one powered up. If you're bringing Thundurus to this fight, he should know Volt Switch and Thunderbolt.

Roserade

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Last but not least, Roserade is another Sinnoh Stone evolution. It's a Grass and Poison type that resists Water and Electric type damage, while being weak to Ice type moves. The Roserade line has been featured in several events, including Community Day, so most active players have a few already. Razor Leaf and Grass Knot are the best moves for Roserade here.

Back up counters

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Celebi with Magical Leaf and Leaf Storm

Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Tsareena with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

Chesnaught with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Thunderbolt

Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge

Leafeon with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Simisage with Vine Whip and Grass Knot

Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant

Shaymin (Land) with Hidden Power (Grass) and Grass Knot

Vikavolt with Spark and Discharge

Breloom with Bullet Seed and Grass Knot

Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Regigigas with Hidden Power (Grass) and Giga Impact

Zacian (Hero of Many Battles) with Snarl and Wild Charge

Leavanny with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Tapu Koko with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Shadow counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this raid:

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Tangrowth with Power Whip and Vine Whip

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Shadow Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge

Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Thunderbolt

Shadow Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Shadow Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Seed Bomb

Shadow Alolan Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Seed Bomb

Shadow Zebstrika with Spark and Wild Charge

Shadow Victreebel with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shadow Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Shadow Tangela with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Shadow Shiftry with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Note: This is an excellent raid for Shadow Pokémon. Every Shadow from Raikou down through Zebstrika performs on par with other top counters. Just make sure to coordinate with your party to focus on either Grass or Electric with the right Mega Boost and these Shadows will serve you well.

More details

(Image credit: Niantic)

Like Mega Raids, you're going to want to prioritize beating Primal Kyogre as fast as possible to maximize the amount of Primal Energy you can earn. However, this is a pretty tough raid. Top level players with the best counters will want at least five party members and lower level players will want to aim for seven.

Weather conditions that can impact this raid include:

Rain will boost Primal Kyogre's Water and Electric type moves, as well as your Electric type counters

Snow will boost its Ice type move

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost your Grass type counters

Don't miss your chance to catch Primal Kyogre in Pokémon Go!

Primal Kyogre will only be back in raids for a limited time, so don't miss your chance to battle and capture this Legendary Pokémon! And be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!