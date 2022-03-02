One of the Legendary Guardians of Alola, the Season of Alola has brought Tapu Koko to Pokémon Go Legendary Raids. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to beat this new Legendary Pokémon and add it to your roster. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

Who is Tapu Koko in Pokémon Go?

One of the Legendary Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Koko serves alongside Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, and Tapu Fini to protect the Alolan Islands. Tapu Koko is a capricious trickster who is curious about people and Pokémon alike. However, this Guardian also has an explosive, albeit short-lived temper.

In Pokémon Go, Tapu Koko's stats leave much to be desired. It's possible that with the addition of new moves, or possible even Z-moves, Tapu Koko could be more useful, but for now, it's primarily another entry in your PokéDex.

Mega Evolution strategies for Tapu Koko in Pokémon Go?

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Tapu Koko, focusing on both of its weaknesses: Poison and Ground.

Mega Gengar

Best of the best, if at all possible you're going to want to bring Mega Gengar to fight Tapu Koko. This Ghost and Poison type resists Fairy and Normal type damage, and it has no relevant weaknesses. Its biggest downside is a lack of a Poison type fast move; however, with Lick and Sludge Bomb, Mega Gengar will deal plenty of damage while boosting other Poison types on the field.

Mega Beedrill

If you don't have the extra Mega Gengar Energy to spare, Mega Beedrill also performs very well in this raid. A Poison and Bug type, it resists Fairy type damage, but will take increased damage from Flying type moves. Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb are the ideal moves for Mega Beedrill in this fight and you'll want to be sure to coordinate with the rest of your raid party to make the most of its Poison type Mega Boost.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Venusaur with Vine Whip and Sludge Bomb

Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Earth Power

What are the best counters for Tapu Koko in Pokémon Go?

As a Fairy and Electric type, Tapu Koko is capable of dealing Electric, Fairy, Normal, and Flying type damage. It's only weaknesses are Poison and Ground. While Ground types tend to perform better over all, if you're able to use Mega Gengar, Mega Beedrill, or even Mega Venusaur to boost other Poison types on the field, they can perform even better.

Excadrill

The best non-Mega and non-Shadow counter for Tapu Koko is Gen V's Excadrill. This Ground and Steel type resists every single one of Tapu Koko's moves, so it will last a long time on the field. Excadrill is also very common and has been featured in events, so most active players have had the chance to add it to their collection. Unfortunately, however, there isn't a good Ground type Mega Pokémon for this raid, so Excadrill probably won't be benefiting from the same type Mega Boost. If you are planning on bringing Excadrill to this fight, you'll want it to know Mud-Slap and Drill Run.

Rhyperior

Another excellent counter for Tapu Koko is the Sinnoh Stone evolution of Gen I's Rhydon, Rhyperior. This Ground and Rock type resists Flying, Normal, and Electric type moves, all while having no weaknesses Tapu Koko can exploit. It's also very common, having been featured in events, including Community Day so there's a good chance you already have at least one powered up. Mud-Slap and Earthquake are the best moves for Rhyperior in this fight.

Landorus (Therian forme)

Originally discovered in the Unova region of Gen V, Landorus performs very well in this raid. Either forme of Landorus does well, but the Therian forme Landorus is the better option if you have him. Although the Therian forme hasn't been available as many times as the Incarnate forme, both use the same Candy making them easier to power up. As a Ground and Flying type, Landorus resists Electric type damage and have no weaknesses Tapu Koko can take advantage of. If you're bringing a Therian forme Landorus to this raid, you'll want Mud Shot and Earthquake for his moveset.

Garchomp

Another excellent choice for this raid is Gen IV pseudo-Legendary, Garchomp. It's a Ground and Dragon type, so it will take increased damage from Fairy type moves, but it resists Electric type damage. Garchomp has been featured in events, including Community Day, so most active players have had the chance to evolve at least one. Mud Shot and Earth Power are the moves you'll want your Garchomp to know when going up against Tapu Koko.

Groudon

The mascot of Pokémon Ruby, Groudon is another great counter for Tapu Koko. It's a pure Ground type, which means it will resists Electric type damage and has no relevant weaknesses. Groudon has also been available so many times in so many ways that there's no good reason not to have it by now. If you're bringing Groudon to this raid, you'll want Mud Shot for its fast move and Earthquake for the charged.

Landorus (Incarnate forme)

Although Therian forme Landorus performs better, Incarnate forme Landorus is also an excellent counter for Tapu Koko. It's been in raids more often than the Therian forme and they use the same Candy, so most players have at least one already powered up. It also brings the same resistances as its Therian forme and a better moveset. Mud Shot and Earth Power are the moves you'll want your Incarnate forme Landorus to know for this raid.

Gengar

Although the top performing Pokémon in this raid are Ground types, the only good Mega options are Poison type, making Gen I's Gengar an excellent option for countering Tapu Koko. As a Poison and Ghost type, Gengar resists Fairy and Normal type damage, and it has no weaknesses Tapu Koko can exploit. It's also been around since day one, been featured in every Halloween event, been a Mega Raid, and even had its own Community Day, so most players have had the chance to add Gengar to their roster. Lick and Sludge Bomb are Gengar's best moves for this raid, but if you don't have the Legacy move or the Elite TM to spare, Hex performs almost as well.

Roserade

Another option for players who can coordinate the use of Poison type Mega Pokémon is Roserade. This Gen IV Pokémon has also had the Community Day treatment, and it fairly common otherwise, so there's a good chance you already have one or two. As a Grass and Poison type, Roserade resists Fairy and Electric type damage, but takes increased damage from Flying type moves. If you're bringing one along, you'll want your Roserade to know Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb.

Rhydon

Although Rhyperior understandably performs better, Gen I's Rhydon is also an excellent counter for Tapu Koko. It's also a Ground and Rock type, so only Tapu Koko's Fairy type move can hit for full damage and it's even easier to get than its Sinnoh Stone evolution. If you're bringing Rhydon to this raid, you'll want Mud-Slap and Earthquake for its moveset.

Krookodile

Last but not least, Gen V's Krookodile performs well against Tapu Koko. As a Ground and Dark type, Krookodile takes increased damage from Fairy type moves, but resists Electric type damage. Unfortunately, Krookodile can only be obtained via Evolution and its first stage is locked behind the 12KM Strange Eggs rescued from Team GO Rocket leaders, so many players don't even have one, much less the Candy to power it up. Still, if you have one, it will serve you well with Mud-Slap and Earthquake.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Golurk with Mud-Slap and Earth Power

Regigigas with Hidden Power (Poison) and Giga Impact

Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and Bulldoze

Donphan with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Golem with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Nidoking with Poison Jab and Earth Power

Toxicroak with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Darkrai with Snarl and Sludge Bomb

Victreebel with Acid and Sludge Bomb

Muk with Poison Jab and Gunk Shot

Vileplume with Acid and Sludge Bomb

Galarian Slowbro with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Skuntank with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Alolan Muk with Poison Jab and Gunk Shot

Flygon with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Hoopa (Unbound) with Confusion and Psychic

Scoliopede with Poison Jag and Sludge Bomb

Nidoqueen with Poison Jab and Earth Power

Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and Bulldoze

Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Shadow Nidoking with Poison Jab and Earth Power

Shadow Skuntank with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Shadow Muk with Poison Jab and Gunk Shot

Shadow Vileplume with Acid and Sludge Bomb

Shadow Victreebel with Acid and Sludge Bomb

Shadow Nidoqueen with Poison Jab and Earth Power

Shadow Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Shadow Weezing with Acid and Sludge Bomb

Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Shadow Drapion with Poison Sting and Sludge Bomb

Note: Shadow Mamoswine outperforms every non-Mega Pokémon in the best counters list.

How many players does it take to beat Tapu Koko in Pokémon Go?

Under the best conditions, it takes three top level trainers to beat Tapu Koko. If you lack the top counters, are lower level, or cannot coordinate with your raid party to make the most of a Mega Boost, you may want to aim for four or five.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Cloudy weather will boost Tapu Koko's Fairy type move, as well as your Poison type counters

Partly Cloudy weather will boost its Normal type move

Wind will boost its Flying type move

Rain will boost its Electric type moves

Sunny weather will boost your Ground type counters

Questions about taking on Tapu Koko in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on the Legendary Pokémon Tapu Koko in Pokémon Go? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, so you can be the very best like no one ever was!