As the Season of Alola continues, Tapu Bulu is making its debut in Legendary raids in Pokémon Go. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to take on this new Legendary Pokémon and add it to your roster.

Who is Tapu Bulu in Pokémon Go?

One of the Legendary Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Bulu serves alongside Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, and Tapu Fini to protect the Alolan Islands. Tapu Bulu, the guardian deity of Ula'Ula island is often rumored to be lazy, but in actuality, it's a peaceful Pokémon who doesn't like violence. It rings its bell to alert others of its presence and can control the growth and shape of any vegetation.

In Pokémon Go, Tapu Bulu has solid stats and a great moveset. It is a powerful Grass type that is well worth the effort. Like most Fairy types, it lacks a Fairy type fast move at the moment, but future move changes could make it more useful as a Fairy type. Its typing also gives it a pretty solid place in the Pokémon Go Battle League, so you're probably going to want to pick up a couple Tapu Bulu before it leaves raids.

Mega Evolution strategies for Tapu Bulu in Pokémon Go?

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Tapu Bulu, but the best bet is to focus on its double weakness: Poison.

Mega Beedrill

If at all possible, Mega Beedrill is the Mega Evolved Pokémon to build your team around in this raid. As a Bug and Poison type, it resists all of Tapu Bulu's attacks, making up for its usual fragility. As the best counters are all Poison types, players also don't need to worry too much about coordinating with the rest of their raid party to make the most of the same type Mega Boost. Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb is the moveset you'll want your Mega Beedrill to know for this fight.

Mega Gengar

If you cannot bring Mega Beedrill, Mega Gengar also performs great in this raid. It's a Ghost and Poison type, which means it also resists all of Tapu Bulu's attacks. What holds Mega Gengar back, however, is its lack of a Poison type fast move. Still, with Hex and Sludge Bomb, it can deal a ton of damage to Tapu Bulu while providing a Mega Boost for other Poison types on the field.

Mega Charizard Y

Although Poison will get the job done much faster, if you're trying to mount a Fire based offensive, Mega Charizard Y is the best choice for this fight. It's a Fire and Flying type, so it resists all of Tapu Bulu's attacks, while providing a Mega Boost to other Fire types on the field. If you're planning on bringing Mega Charizard Y, make sure to coordinate with the rest of your raid party to make the most of that boost. You'll want your Charizard to know Fire Spin and Blast Burn.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Charizard X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Pidgeot with Gust and Brave Bird

Mega Venusaur with Vine Whip and Sludge Bomb

Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flame Thrower

What are the best counters for Tapu Bulu in Pokémon Go?

A Grass and Fairy type capable of dealing Grass, Fairy, Fighting, and Bug type damage, Tapu Bulu takes super effective damage from Fire, Steel, Flying, and Ice type moves, but has a double weakness to Poison type damage, so you'll most likely want to focus on Poison types for this fight.

Roserade

The top non-Mega Pokémon for this raid is the Sinnoh Stone evolution, Roserade. A Grass and Poison type, it resists Grass, Fairy, and Fighting type damage and has no weaknesses Tapu Bulu can exploit. Roserade is also very easy to obtain, having a common first stage and a baby stage, both of which have been featured in events. If you're bringing Roserade to this fight, Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb are the moves you're looking for.

Toxicroak

Another great counter for Tapu Bulu is Gen IV's Toxicroak. As a Poison and Fighting type, Toxicroak resists Fighting, Grass, and Bug type moves, and it has no relevant weaknesses. It's also very common, with only one other stage, so most players have had plenty of opportunities to catch it. Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb is the moveset your Toxicroak should know for this raid.

Gengar

Much like its Mega Evolved form, Gengar is a great counter for Tapu Bulu. It resists all of Tapu Bulu's attacks and is likely already in your roster. Gengar has been featured in Community Day, Mega Raids, and every Halloween event in Pokémon Go, so many players have entire teams of Gengar already powered up. If you're bringing Gengar to this fight, you'll want it to know Hex and Sludge Bomb.

Victreebel

You could also bring Gen I's Victreebel to this raid. It's a Grass and Poison type, so it resists Grass, Fighting, and Fairy type damage, while taking normal damage from Bug type moves. Victreebel has been in the game since day one and its first stage has been featured in events and eggs many times, so most active players have had the chance to add this Pokémon to their roster. The fast move you'll want your Victreebel to know is Acid and Sludge Bomb is the charged move you'll want.

Scolipede

Another excellent counter for Tapu Bulu is Gen V's Scolipede. As a Bug and Poison type, it resists all of Tapu Bulu's attacks, and it's fairly common. Scolipede's first stage, Venipede has been featured in events, eggs, and raids, so most active players have had the chance to evolve at least one or two. Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb is the moveset your Scolipede should know to do the most damage in this raid.

Vileplume

Gen I's Vileplume is also a fantastic counter for Tapu Bulu. Its Grass and Poison typing give it resistance to three of Tapu Bulu's attack types, with Bug type being the only one to do full damage. In addition to being in the game since day one, Vileplume's first stage has been featured in many events, eggs, and more, so you likely already have at least one or two strong ones at your disposal. If you're bringing Vileplume to this fight, it should know Acid and Sludge Bomb.

Salazzle

Brand new to Pokémon Go, Salazzle is an excellent counter for Tapu Bulu, if you are lucky enough to have one that is. Not only was Salazzle only recently added to Pokémon Go, but the only way to get her is by hatching a female Salandit from one of the Strange Eggs obtained from beating a Team GO Rocket leader. On top of that, Salandit requires 50 Candy to evolve, so most players don't have a Salazzle yet. However, if you do have one, her Fire and Poison typing means she resists all of Tapu Bulu's moves. Poison Jab and Sludge Wave is the ideal moveset for Salazzle in this raid.

Galarian Slowbro

Another great counter is Galarian variant of Slowbro. It's a Psychic and Poison type, so Tapu Bulu's Bug type move is the only one that deals full damage. The Galarian variant of Slowpoke has been available in eggs for almost a year and has been in raids and research as well, so there's a good chance you already have at least one. If you're bringing Galarian Slowbro to this fight, Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb are the moves you'll want it to know.

Skuntank

Originally encountered in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, Skuntank also performs well against Tapu Bulu. It's a Poison and Dark type, so its only useful resistance is to Grass, but it doesn't have any weaknesses relevant to this raid. Fortunately, Skuntank is also very common, having been featured in events, raids, as a Shadow Pokémon, and more. Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb is the moveset your Skuntank should know when facing Tapu Bulu.

Muk

Last but not least, Gen I's Muk is our final top counter for Tapu Bulu. Muk is a pure Poison type, so it resists all of Tapu Bulu's attacks, and it's been in the game since day one, so most players have caught a few by now. Even better, it has an Alolan variant that has often been featured in eggs, meaning tons of Candy for powering up. If you're bringing Muk to this fight, Poison Jab and Gunk Shot are the moves you're looking for.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Muk with Poison Jab and Gunk Shot

Ho-Oh with Hidden Power (Poison) and Sacred Fire++

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat

Weezing with Acid and Sludge Bomb

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Darkrai with Snarl and Sludge Bomb

Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Garbodor with Acid and Gunk Shot

Drapion with Poison Sting and Sludge Bomb

Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack

Deoxys (Attack) with Poison Jab and Psycho Boost

Galarian Slowking with Acid and Sludge Wave

Dragalge with Acid and Gunk Shot

Crobat with Air Slash and Sludge Bomb

Haunter with Lick and Sludge Bomb

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Nidoqueen with Poison Jab and Sludge Wave

Nidoking with Poison Jab and Sludge Wave

Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat

Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Victreebel with Acid and Sludge Bomb

Shadow Vileplume with Acid and Sludge Bomb

Shadow Skuntank with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Shadow Muk with Poison Jab and Gunk Shot

Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Shadow Weezing with Acid and Sludge Bomb

Shadow Ho-Oh with Hidden Power (Poison) and Brave Bird

Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack

Shadow Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Shadow Drapion with Poison Sting and Sludge Bomb

Shadow Crobat with Air Slash and Sludge Bomb

Shadow Nidoking with Poison Jab and Sludge Wave

Shadow Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat

Shadow Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Nidoqueen with Poison Jab and Sludge Wave

Note: Shadow Pokémon do very well in this fight. Shadow Victreebel, Vileplume, Muk, and Skuntank outperform every other Pokémon in the best counters list except Roserade, Mega Gengar, and Mega Beedrill.

How many players does it take to beat Tapu Bulu in Pokémon Go?

Under ideal conditions, it is possible for top level players to duo this raid; however, most of the best counters for this raid haven't seen a ton of utility in other raids. If you're lacking the best counters or haven't invested the resources in evolving and powering them up, you may want to aim for four players for this fight.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Cloudy/Overcast Weather will boost your Poison type counters

Wind will boost your Flying type counters

Snow will boost your Steel and Ice type counters

Sunny/Clear weather will boost your Fire type counters.

Questions about taking on Tapu Bulu in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on the Legendary Tapu Bulu in Pokémon Go? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers?