Pokémon Go: Guzzlord raid guide
How to take on Guzzlord in Pokémon Go
The Legendary Ultra Beast Guzzlord has arrived in Pokémon Go. Capable of eating entire mountains whole, this massive Pokémon is always hungry. Fortunately, with our top counters, beating it is a piece of cake.
Who is Guzzlord in Pokémon Go?
UB-05 Glutton, Guzzlord is the next Ultra Beast, a special class of Legendary Pokémon found only in Ultra Space. Very rarely, Ultra Wormholes will appear in the Alola region, providing people and Pokémon alike with the ability to cross between the Pokémon world and Ultra Space. Now the Ultra Beasts have made their way into Pokémon Go raids.
In terms of gameplay, Guzzlord's stats leave much to be desired and its double weakness to Fairy type really puts it at a disadvantage. However, that does make it pretty easy to beat with the right team of counters. This should be an easy addition to your Pokédex and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon journey!
Mega counters
While there are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Guzzlord, focusing on each of its weaknesses: Fairy, Fighting, Bug, Ice, and Dragon; its weakness to Fairy is a double weakness, so that should be your first choice.
Mega Alakazam
Until Mega Gardevoir or Mega Mawile are released, Mega Alakazam is the best performing Mega Pokémon in this raid, despite not boosting any of Guzzlord's weaknesses. This pure Psychic type takes super effective damage from Dark type moves, so you'll want to stock up on Revives and Potions to keep it on the field. Counter and Dazzling Gleam are its best moves for this fight.
Mega Latias
Mega Latias is the next best choice for this raid. She's a Dragon and Psychic type, so both Dragon and Dark type moves hit for super effective damage; however, she can boost the rare Dragon type counters and has access to a Fairy type move. Charm and Outrage are the moves your Mega Latias should know when facing Guzzlord.
Honorable mentions
While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:
- Mega Banette with Hex and Dazzling Gleam
- Mega Latios with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw
- Mega Altaria with Dragon Breath and Dazzling Gleam
- Mega Lopunny with Double Kick and Focus Blast
- Mega Gyarados with Dragon Tail and Outrage
Top counters
As stated previously, Guzzlord is a Dark and Dragon type with access to Dark, Dragon, and Poison-type moves. Its weaknesses include Fairy, Ice, Dragon, Fighting, and Bug types; however, Fairy is a double weakness, so that should be your first choice.
Togekiss
The top standard counter for Guzzlord is the Sinnoh Stone evolution, Togekiss. This Fairy and Flying type resists Dragon and Dark type damage, but Poison type moves hit for super effective damage. Togekiss is quite obtainable, as it appears in raids and its baby stage is often featured in eggs. If you're bringing Togekiss to this fight, it should know Charm and Dazzling Gleam.
Gardevoir
Next up is Hoenn native, Gardevoir. It's a Fairy and Psychic type so it resists Dragon type moves, but is weak against Poison type damage. The Gardevoir line has been featured in many events and raids, so most active players have had the chance to add it to their roster. Charm and Dazzling Gleam are the best moves for Gardevoir when facing Guzzlord.
Zacian (Hero of Many Battles)
The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Sword, Zacian (Hero of Many Battles) is the next top counter for this raid. It's a pure Fairy type, so it resists Dragon and Dark type damage, but Poison type moves hit for super effective damage. Zacian has only had a couple runs in raids, but one was recent enough that most active players have had the chance to catch it. If you're adding Zacian to your team, Quick Attack and Play Rough are the moves it should know.
Granbull
Gen II's Granbull is another excellent choice for this raid. As a pure Fairy type, it resists Dragon and Dark type damage, but Poison type moves deal super effective damage. Granbull appears in the wild and is inexpensive to fully evolve, so most active players have at least one already powered up. Charm and Play Rough is the moveset your Granbull should know when facing Guzzlord.
Primarina
The final evolution of Gen VII's Water starter, Primarina performs great against Guzzlord. It's a Water and Fairy type, so it resists Dragon and Dark type moves, but is weak against Poison type damage. Primarina is not as common as some of the other top counters, but its line has been featured in several events, so there's a good chance you have one already. If you're bringing one to this fight, your Primarina should know Charm and Moonblast.
Sylveon
The Fairy type "Eeveelution", Sylveon is another great counter for Guzzlord. It's a pure Fairy type, so Guzzlord's Poison type move hits for super effective damage, while it resists the rest of its moveset. The Eevee line has been featured so many times, in so many ways that there's really no good reason not to have at least one Sylveon already powered up. Charm and Dazzling Gleam are its best moveset for this raid.
Xurkitree
One of its fellow Ultra Beasts, Xurkitree performs great against Guzzlord. It's a pure Electric type, so Xurkitree brings no notable weaknesses or resistances to this fight and its only been available in limited Pokémon Go Fest 2022 events, so you might not have even seen one. If you are one of the lucky few who has this Ultra Beast, Thunder Shock and Dazzling Gleam are the moves your Xurkitree should know in this raid.
Galarian Rapidash
The Regional Variant of Gen I's Rapidash, Galarian Rapidash performs well in this raid. As a Psychic and Fairy type, it resists Dragon type damage, but is weak against Poison type moves. The Galarian Rapidash line has been featured in many events, eggs, and raids, so most active players have at least one. Fairy Wind and Play Rough are the moves your Rapidash should know in this fight.
Tapu Koko
One of the Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Koko is a great counter for Guzzlord. It's an Electric and Fairy type, so like many of the top counters, it resists Dark and Dragon type damage, while being weak to Poison type moves. If Tapu Koko is on your raid team, it should know Quick Attack and Dazzling Gleam.
Florges
Last but not least is the Kalos native, Florges. Another pure Fairy type, it resists Dragon and Dark type damage, but takes super effective damage from Poison type moves. Although the Florges line is technically a regional variant, the only differences across regions are aesthetic, so there's a good chance you have at least one color of this flower Pokémon. Fairy Wind and Moonblast is the ideal moveset for Florges in this raid.
Back up counters
Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:
- Beartic with Charm and Play Rough
- Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword
- Tapu Bulu with Bullet Seed and Dazzling Gleam
- Donphan with Charm and Play Rough
- Clefable with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Galarian Weezing with Fairy Wind and Play Rough
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Alakazam with Counter and Dazzling Gleam
- Alolan Ninetales with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Palkia with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor
- Wigglytuff with Charm and Play Rough
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Slaking with Yawn and Play Rough
- Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor
- Haxorus with Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw
- Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
Shadow counters
The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this raid:
- Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough
- Shadow Alakazam with Counter and Dazzling Gleam
- Shadow Ursaring with Counter and Play Rough
- Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Shadow Mawile with Fairy Wind and Play Rough
- Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Shadow Latias with Charm and Outrage
- Shadow Gallade with Charm and Close Combat
- Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Shadow Latios with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw
Note: Shadow Gardevoir and Shadow Granbull outperform every counter in this raid, including Mega Alakazam. However, Shadow Alakazam is the only other Shadow that performs on par with top counters.
More details
Guzzlord is the easiest of the Ultra Beasts to beat and it's possible for a top player under the best conditions to solo this raid. If you're lower level or lacking the best counters, you should have three or more players in your party.
Weather conditions that can impact this raid include:
- Wind will boost Guzzlord's Dragon type moves, as well as your Dragon type counters
- Cloudy/Overcast Weather will boost its Poison type moves, as well as your Fairy and Fighting type counters
- Fog will boost its Dark type moves
- Snow will boost any Ice type counters
- Rain will boost any Bug type counters
Don't miss your chance to catch Guzzlord in Pokémon Go!
Guzzlord will only be available in raids for a limited time so you don't want to miss this chance to battle and catch one. Also, be sure to check out our other Pokémon Go Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!