Pokémon Go: Guzzlord raid guide

The Legendary Ultra Beast Guzzlord has arrived in Pokémon Go. Capable of eating entire mountains whole, this massive Pokémon is always hungry. Fortunately, with our top counters, beating it is a piece of cake.

Who is Guzzlord in Pokémon Go?

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

UB-05 Glutton, Guzzlord is the next Ultra Beast, a special class of Legendary Pokémon found only in Ultra Space. Very rarely, Ultra Wormholes will appear in the Alola region, providing people and Pokémon alike with the ability to cross between the Pokémon world and Ultra Space. Now the Ultra Beasts have made their way into Pokémon Go raids.

In terms of gameplay, Guzzlord's stats leave much to be desired and its double weakness to Fairy type really puts it at a disadvantage. However, that does make it pretty easy to beat with the right team of counters. This should be an easy addition to your Pokédex and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon journey!

Mega counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

While there are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Guzzlord, focusing on each of its weaknesses: Fairy, Fighting, Bug, Ice, and Dragon; its weakness to Fairy is a double weakness, so that should be your first choice.

Mega Alakazam

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Until Mega Gardevoir or Mega Mawile are released, Mega Alakazam is the best performing Mega Pokémon in this raid, despite not boosting any of Guzzlord's weaknesses. This pure Psychic type takes super effective damage from Dark type moves, so you'll want to stock up on Revives and Potions to keep it on the field. Counter and Dazzling Gleam are its best moves for this fight.

Mega Latias

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Mega Latias is the next best choice for this raid. She's a Dragon and Psychic type, so both Dragon and Dark type moves hit for super effective damage; however, she can boost the rare Dragon type counters and has access to a Fairy type move. Charm and Outrage are the moves your Mega Latias should know when facing Guzzlord.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Banette with Hex and Dazzling Gleam

Mega Latios with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Mega Altaria with Dragon Breath and Dazzling Gleam

Mega Lopunny with Double Kick and Focus Blast

Mega Gyarados with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Top counters

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

As stated previously, Guzzlord is a Dark and Dragon type with access to Dark, Dragon, and Poison-type moves. Its weaknesses include Fairy, Ice, Dragon, Fighting, and Bug types; however, Fairy is a double weakness, so that should be your first choice.

Togekiss

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

The top standard counter for Guzzlord is the Sinnoh Stone evolution, Togekiss. This Fairy and Flying type resists Dragon and Dark type damage, but Poison type moves hit for super effective damage. Togekiss is quite obtainable, as it appears in raids and its baby stage is often featured in eggs. If you're bringing Togekiss to this fight, it should know Charm and Dazzling Gleam.

Gardevoir

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Next up is Hoenn native, Gardevoir. It's a Fairy and Psychic type so it resists Dragon type moves, but is weak against Poison type damage. The Gardevoir line has been featured in many events and raids, so most active players have had the chance to add it to their roster. Charm and Dazzling Gleam are the best moves for Gardevoir when facing Guzzlord.

Zacian (Hero of Many Battles)

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Sword, Zacian (Hero of Many Battles) is the next top counter for this raid. It's a pure Fairy type, so it resists Dragon and Dark type damage, but Poison type moves hit for super effective damage. Zacian has only had a couple runs in raids, but one was recent enough that most active players have had the chance to catch it. If you're adding Zacian to your team, Quick Attack and Play Rough are the moves it should know.

Granbull

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Gen II's Granbull is another excellent choice for this raid. As a pure Fairy type, it resists Dragon and Dark type damage, but Poison type moves deal super effective damage. Granbull appears in the wild and is inexpensive to fully evolve, so most active players have at least one already powered up. Charm and Play Rough is the moveset your Granbull should know when facing Guzzlord.

Primarina

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

The final evolution of Gen VII's Water starter, Primarina performs great against Guzzlord. It's a Water and Fairy type, so it resists Dragon and Dark type moves, but is weak against Poison type damage. Primarina is not as common as some of the other top counters, but its line has been featured in several events, so there's a good chance you have one already. If you're bringing one to this fight, your Primarina should know Charm and Moonblast.

Sylveon

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

The Fairy type "Eeveelution", Sylveon is another great counter for Guzzlord. It's a pure Fairy type, so Guzzlord's Poison type move hits for super effective damage, while it resists the rest of its moveset. The Eevee line has been featured so many times, in so many ways that there's really no good reason not to have at least one Sylveon already powered up. Charm and Dazzling Gleam are its best moveset for this raid.

Xurkitree

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

One of its fellow Ultra Beasts, Xurkitree performs great against Guzzlord. It's a pure Electric type, so Xurkitree brings no notable weaknesses or resistances to this fight and its only been available in limited Pokémon Go Fest 2022 events, so you might not have even seen one. If you are one of the lucky few who has this Ultra Beast, Thunder Shock and Dazzling Gleam are the moves your Xurkitree should know in this raid.

Galarian Rapidash

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

The Regional Variant of Gen I's Rapidash, Galarian Rapidash performs well in this raid. As a Psychic and Fairy type, it resists Dragon type damage, but is weak against Poison type moves. The Galarian Rapidash line has been featured in many events, eggs, and raids, so most active players have at least one. Fairy Wind and Play Rough are the moves your Rapidash should know in this fight.

Tapu Koko

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

One of the Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Koko is a great counter for Guzzlord. It's an Electric and Fairy type, so like many of the top counters, it resists Dark and Dragon type damage, while being weak to Poison type moves. If Tapu Koko is on your raid team, it should know Quick Attack and Dazzling Gleam.

Florges

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Last but not least is the Kalos native, Florges. Another pure Fairy type, it resists Dragon and Dark type damage, but takes super effective damage from Poison type moves. Although the Florges line is technically a regional variant, the only differences across regions are aesthetic, so there's a good chance you have at least one color of this flower Pokémon. Fairy Wind and Moonblast is the ideal moveset for Florges in this raid.

Back up counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Beartic with Charm and Play Rough

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Tapu Bulu with Bullet Seed and Dazzling Gleam

Donphan with Charm and Play Rough

Clefable with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Galarian Weezing with Fairy Wind and Play Rough

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Alakazam with Counter and Dazzling Gleam

Alolan Ninetales with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Palkia with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Wigglytuff with Charm and Play Rough

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Slaking with Yawn and Play Rough

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Haxorus with Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw

Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Shadow counters

(Image credit: iMore)

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this raid:

Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Shadow Alakazam with Counter and Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Ursaring with Counter and Play Rough

Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Mawile with Fairy Wind and Play Rough

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Latias with Charm and Outrage

Shadow Gallade with Charm and Close Combat

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Latios with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Note: Shadow Gardevoir and Shadow Granbull outperform every counter in this raid, including Mega Alakazam. However, Shadow Alakazam is the only other Shadow that performs on par with top counters.

More details

(Image credit: @yokeimono on YouTube)

Guzzlord is the easiest of the Ultra Beasts to beat and it's possible for a top player under the best conditions to solo this raid. If you're lower level or lacking the best counters, you should have three or more players in your party.

Weather conditions that can impact this raid include:

Wind will boost Guzzlord's Dragon type moves, as well as your Dragon type counters

Cloudy/Overcast Weather will boost its Poison type moves, as well as your Fairy and Fighting type counters

Fog will boost its Dark type moves

Snow will boost any Ice type counters

Rain will boost any Bug type counters

Don't miss your chance to catch Guzzlord in Pokémon Go!

Guzzlord will only be available in raids for a limited time so you don't want to miss this chance to battle and catch one. Also, be sure to check out our other Pokémon Go Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!