Mariah Carey Christmas Special Apple Tv PlusSource: Apple TV+

What you need to know

  • A Charlie Brown Christmas and Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special are streaming now.

Those looking for another reason to get into the Christmas spirit now have two new shows to check out, both available to stream on Apple TV+ now.

Charlie Brown ChristmasSource: Apple

While there's been some controversy over the arrival of A Charlie Brown Christmas as an Apple TV+ exclusive, it'll be free for all to watch from December 11 until December 13, the streaming service points out.

Cyber Monday may be over but these Cyber Week deals are still alive

The queen of Christmas takes us on a magical journey to save Christmas after a tough year. With friends like Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Misty Copeland, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Billy Eichner, Tiffany Haddish, and Mykal-Michelle Harris, this is a performance only Mariah could put on and is sure to raise Christmas spirits.

Both shows are available to watch via Apple TV+ across all manner of devices right now. You'll need a $4.99 per month subscription or Apple One to get in on the action, though. With more and more Apple Originals arriving all the time, that's money very well spent indeed.

Exclusive content

Apple TV+

100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.

With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.