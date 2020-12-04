Those looking for another reason to get into the Christmas spirit now have two new shows to check out, both available to stream on Apple TV+ now.

While there's been some controversy over the arrival of A Charlie Brown Christmas as an Apple TV+ exclusive, it'll be free for all to watch from December 11 until December 13, the streaming service points out.

The queen of Christmas takes us on a magical journey to save Christmas after a tough year. With friends like Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Misty Copeland, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Billy Eichner, Tiffany Haddish, and Mykal-Michelle Harris, this is a performance only Mariah could put on and is sure to raise Christmas spirits.

Both shows are available to watch via Apple TV+ across all manner of devices right now. You'll need a $4.99 per month subscription or Apple One to get in on the action, though. With more and more Apple Originals arriving all the time, that's money very well spent indeed.