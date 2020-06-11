Apple has announced a premiere date for its recently acquired film 'Greyhound'. The WII film, starring Tom Hanks, will debut on Apple TV+ on July 10th.

As reported last month, the film was originally slated for theatrical release with Sony Pictures, but after the coronavirus pandemic prevented films from debuting in their usual way, Apple paid around $70 million to acquire the film for release on its streaming service.

"In a real shocker, the WWII battleship drama Greyhound that Tom Hanks wrote and stars in has abruptly changed course and will berth at Apple. Originally on the Sony Pictures theatrical calendar for Father's Day weekend, the film instead will become the biggest feature film commitment made by Apple to premiere on Apple TV+. It is the latest in a growing indication that Apple is making its move, and becoming as aggressive as any streamer or studio in auctions for the acquisition of films and TV projects."

'Greyhound' tells the story of Captain Ernest Krause as he leads an international convoy across the Atlantic ocean during WII. It was both written by and stars Tom Hanks.

"Inspired by real events, Captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) leads an international convoy of 37 ships on a treacherous mission across The Atlantic to deliver thousands of soldiers and much-needed supplies to Allied forces. Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue star alongside Hanks. The Apple Original film was directed by Aaron Schneider and produced by Gary Goetzman."

You can watch the new trailer for the film below: