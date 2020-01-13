What you need to know
- Dave Bautista has reportedly signed on for "See" season 2.
- Apple has already green-lit the season.
- This will be Bautista's first proper TV role.
"Guardians of the Galaxy" star Dave Bautista has signed on to join Apple TV+ series "See," according to a new Variety report. He will be part of the second season, although it isn't clear what the role will comprise.
Bautista is most known for his role as Drax in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies, although he did have a spell in the WWE prior to his move into acting.
Bautista, who began his career as a professional WWE wrestler, is best known for playing the gruff Drax in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise. He most recently played the character in 2019's colossal box office hit "Avengers: Endgame" and will next be seen in part three of "Guardians" which is slated to premiere in 2021. On the TV side he recently appeared in an episode of "What We Do in the Shadows" on FX.
Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see—who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who believes it's witchcraft and wants them destroyed. Alfre Woodard also stars as Paris, Baba Voss' spiritual leader.
"See" has already been signed up for a second season although we don't know much about what it entails or exactly what role Bautista will play. We'll just have to put this down as another reason to look forward to season two getting started.
Get your Apple Card transactions in a handy CSV file for easier budgeting
Amazingly, Apple only allows you to download your Apple Card transactions as a PDF. But a new web app can now turn that into a CSV file for easier uploading to budgeting tools.
Kuo says we can ignore claims that mmWave 5G iPhones won't make 2020
Despite last week's claims by Susquehanna that we might not see mmWave 5G iPhones this year, Ming-Chi Kuo is back to tell us not to fret.
Here's a few of the things from CES that I'm most excited about
Another year, another CES. There are definitely some cool things coming out from CES that I'm looking forward to!
Protect your 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018) with a great case
Whether you use your 12.9-inch iPad Pro as a computer replacement or a supplement, you'll want to protect it with a great cover.