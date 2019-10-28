Prior to the launch of Apple TV+ on November 1, several outlets have received exclusive access to some of Apple TV+'s flagship shows. Here's a list of all the reviews published so far:

Perhaps a little worryingly, the overall tone of many of the reviews isn't complimentary. By far and away, it seems that For All Mankind currently sits atop the pile when it comes to reviews, which is good, because apparently its the one you most want to watch. The beauty of TV content however, is that we all get to make up our own minds.

Apple TV+ will launch on November 1, however you can score a free one year subscription with any iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac or Apple TV purchase. Otherwise it'll cost you $4.99 a month.

