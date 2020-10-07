Hilarious video shows Macs 'protecting you against viruses since 1984'

Some people find themselves with more time on their hands than they know what to do with right now. Some of those people take up a new hobby. Others start that side hustle. Simon Clement creates videos of him using old Macs to keep himself safe from COVID-19.

There result is a tongue-in-cheek ad that says Apple has been "protecting you against viruses since 1984".

And it's pretty great.

#macintosh Too many old Macs and too much time on my hands... pic.twitter.com/1s39bhN0ci — Simon Clement (@simonclement) October 7, 2020

Yes, I know Macs can get viruses as well. It's still a funny video!

The idea of putting a Mac on your head is obviously funny, but now I want to find an old Macintosh that I can turn into a soap dispenser.

To eBay!