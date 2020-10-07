Hilarious video shows Macs 'protecting you against viruses since 1984'

What you need to know
- Simon Clement has some old Macs.
- He also has a sense of humor.
- This video is the result of putting those two things together.
Some people find themselves with more time on their hands than they know what to do with right now. Some of those people take up a new hobby. Others start that side hustle. Simon Clement creates videos of him using old Macs to keep himself safe from COVID-19.
There result is a tongue-in-cheek ad that says Apple has been "protecting you against viruses since 1984".
And it's pretty great.
Yes, I know Macs can get viruses as well. It's still a funny video!
The idea of putting a Mac on your head is obviously funny, but now I want to find an old Macintosh that I can turn into a soap dispenser.
To eBay!
Epic Games' trial against Apple to begin May 3, 2021
A California Court has confirmed that Apple's trial against Epic Games over Fortnite, the App Store, and the distribution of software on iOS will begin on May 3, 2021.
Apple responds, says it 'vehemently disagrees' with antitrust report
House Democrats on the U.S. Antitrust Committee released a 450-page report detailing its findings on its 16-month investigation into Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google.
Up Spell is an addictive word game by former Apple engineer Ken Kocienda
Word games are fun, right? We can all agree on that. Former Apple developer Ken Kocienda certainly does because he's made one. And it's addictive!
The most convenient and comfortable grips for Nintendo Switch
Whether you're looking for a little more color or a little more comfort, we've found the best comfort grips for the Nintendo Switch. Perfect for the gift-buying season!