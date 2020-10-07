Verizon BOGO Alert! Get two iPhone 11 for $15/mo with a new Unlimited line

Hilarious video shows Macs 'protecting you against viruses since 1984'

Oliver Haslam

Mac Virus ProtectionSource: Simon Clement

What you need to know

  • Simon Clement has some old Macs.
  • He also has a sense of humor.
  • This video is the result of putting those two things together.

Some people find themselves with more time on their hands than they know what to do with right now. Some of those people take up a new hobby. Others start that side hustle. Simon Clement creates videos of him using old Macs to keep himself safe from COVID-19.

There result is a tongue-in-cheek ad that says Apple has been "protecting you against viruses since 1984".

And it's pretty great.

Yes, I know Macs can get viruses as well. It's still a funny video!

The idea of putting a Mac on your head is obviously funny, but now I want to find an old Macintosh that I can turn into a soap dispenser.

To eBay!