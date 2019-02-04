Best answer: Yes, Hulu is available on Apple TV. The newer Apple TV 4K and the 4th gen version of the device can run the latest Hulu app with the newest features, add-ons, and support for Live TV. However, older Apple TV 2nd and 3rd gen devices can only run the Classic Hulu app with fewer features.

Can Apple TV do Hulu?

Hulu is a great flexible option for Cord Cutters. From a huge on-demand catalog, to a la carte premium add-ons, and even a live TV option, Hulu had almost anything for anyone's streaming needs. If you have Hulu, or you're interested in giving it a try, you'll want to be able to watch all the shows, movies, and live streams on your favorite devices.

Apple TV has great hardware and intuitive interface. It's been a great choice, especially for the Apple ecosystem faithful. The latest Apple TV 4K is our pick for best overall streaming device, but a great device is only worth it if the services you want are on it. Is Hulu available on Apple TV?

Yes, Hulu is available on Apple TV devices. However, the app may look and work differently depending on if it is a newer or older Apple TV.

The Latest Hulu app on newer Apple TV

Hulu has two versions of its app available: the Latest app and the Classic app. The Latest Hulu app has a design that matches the new Hulu webpage look and feel. This is the version of the app available on the two newest Apple TV models, and it is the best version available. The Latest Hulu app supports all of the latest features, including:

Multiple Profiles

My Stuff for managing shows & recordings

Premium Add-ons

Live TV

DVR

The Latest Hulu app is available on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV 4. These are the ones that run tvOS, which allows for more advanced TV apps. With beautiful menus, eye catching show pages, and extra controls like deleting your watch history, the Latest Hulu app is the best TV experience the service has to offer.

Classic Hulu on older Apple TV

The Classic Hulu app has the traditional design with the green Hulu logo. This app does not support Multiple Profiles, Live TV, or DVR access. The Classic Hulu app has access to Showtime Premium Add-on content, but not HBO, Cinemax, or Starz. Also, the Classic app uses an older Watchlist, and not My Stuff, to manage what you are watching and have saved to watch next.

Older Apple TV models, including Apple TV 2nd and 3rd gen, will only be able to run the Classic Hulu app. It comes pre-installed on these devices.

Wrapping things up

Hulu has the best experience on Apple TV for the two newest devices. You will get great performance, design, and features when you install the Hulu app from the tvOS App store. If your Apple TV came with Hulu pre-installed, it is probably an older device with an older version of the app, and you should adjust your expectations down a bit.

Now that you know the ins and outs of watching Hulu on your Apple TV, it's the perfect time to give Hulu a try. We are big fans of free trials as a way to test all the streaming things. It is a great way to find the best services for your needs, and Hulu has a 7-day free trial. Then binge out on the best they have to offer from Adam-12 to Killing Eve!