Apple TV+ show Servant, directed by M. Night Shymalan is due to debut on Friday, November 28, here's a roundup of all the initial reviews of the show.

Apple TV+ shows, particularly The Morning Show, have fallen foul of mixed and sometimes poor initial reviews. Despite initial criticism however, the service itself seems to be proving popular, many of its flagship shows (including Servant) are pegged for second seasons, and a couple of its shows have even broken into Reelgood's streaming top 20.

The next offering from Apple TV+ is Servant, a thriller directed by M Night. Shyamalan, which follows a Philadelphia couple who tragically loses a child at 13 weeks old. They replace that child with a doll in order to help the child's mother cope. The trailers look incredibly creepy, and the initial reviews seem to confirm that is indeed the case. Beware, some of these reviews may contain spoilers (or plot points) that you might not want to hear about before watching. You have been warned.

Variety described the show as Apple TV+'s "most watchable show yet", despite its "slithering, reversing structure."

Again, described the show as "extremely watchable", but also "extremely silly",