What you need to know
- Apple TV+ show "Helpsters" teaches kids how to problem-solve.
- The latest promo ad includes singer Jason Mraz.
- Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month.
Apple TV+ show "Helpsters" has a new promo video, available on YouTube now. The video follows the same formula as previous videos and sees Jason Mraz singing with the show's puppets.
We'd probably all agree that elevator music needs an overhaul, right?
Meet Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it's planning a party, climbing a mountain, or mastering a magic trick, the Helpsters can figure anything out—because everything starts with a plan.
The first season of "Helpsters" is available for streaming on Apple TV+ now. Anyone with a recent Apple hardware purchase will likely be able to receive a free year of access with everyone else able to get on the content train for $4.99 per month.
