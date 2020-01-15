Apple and M. Night Shyamalan are being sued because "Servant" is similar to a 2013 movie called "The Truth About Emanuel," according to The Blast.. Show creator Tony Basgallop is also named on the suit.

Francesca Gregorini, director of "The Truth About Emanuel" claims that the Apple TV+ show has the same "cinematic language" and a "substantially similar feeling, mood, and theme" as the movie. Both the movie and TV show feature similar themes, although the trailer for the former doesn't make that obvious.