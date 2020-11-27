What you need to know
- The official trailer for Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special is now on YouTube.
Apple TV+ today shared the first trailer for Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special and you can watch it right here, right now. If you aren't already in the Christmas Spirit, why not let Ms. Carey help out?
The whole thing won't be available on Apple TV+ for another week but it's sure to be a biggie once it's live. It's definitely not going to be short of high-profile names, that's for sure.
The queen of Christmas takes us on a magical journey to save Christmas after a tough year. With friends like Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Misty Copeland, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Billy Eichner, Tiffany Haddish, and Mykal-Michelle Harris, this is a performance only Mariah could put on and is sure to raise Christmas spirits.
You'll be able to enjoy the Christmas special when it arrives on Apple TV+ next Friday, December 4. So long as you have an Apple TV+ or Apple One subscription, of course.
It wouldn't be Christmas without Mariah Carey, would it?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links.
