Martin Scorsese is looking for a new partner for his next movie project, "Killers of the Flower Moon," after Paramount walked away because of spiraling costs. Netflix is one potential way out for Scorcese, but according to reports, he's also sounding out Apple TV+.

The movie, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is based on a book of the same name and is already in production. But with costs increasing and Paramount saying enough is enough, The Wall Street Journal says that both Netflix and Apple TV+ could provide a home for the movie. And interestingly it's Scorcese that's doing the courting.

Martin Scorsese's representatives have been holding talks with Apple Inc., Netflix Inc. and others, as they seek a new company to produce or distribute the director's next big-budget film, according to people familiar with the matter. This shift would be the second time in a row the director's project has become too costly for its original studio.

That final sentence is of particular interest here. When "The Irishman" suffered similar spending problems Paramount sold it to Netflix. Is that something that could happen this time around, or will AppleTV+ pick up a big name for its growing content collection? "The Irishman" reportedly cost Netflix around $175 million and it's unlikely that money will be a stumbling block for Apple TV+.