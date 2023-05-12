The best shows on Apple TV+: Real Madrid, Ted Lasso, Severance, and more

Filled with excellent comedies, documentaries, and dramas, Apple TV+ received a record-breaking 52 prime time Emmy nominations in 2022. So if you’re looking for your next binge-watch or want a high-quality series to get tucked into, you’re in the right place.

Shows like Severance and Ted Lasso have exploded in popularity, proving Apple knows the sweet spot for top content. But there's an enormous library to troll beyond those: For All Mankind is an excellent drama about the space race between the US and Russia, Prehistoric Planet by Jon Favreau is a delightful romp with dinosaurs, and ... we could go on. We won't. Without further ado, here's iMore’s guide to the best Apple TV Plus shows streaming right now.

You'll get a free three-month Apple TV Plus trial offer when you buy a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac. It’s a great way to try out many different shows and see if an Apple TV Plus subscription is right for you.

You can stream Apple TV Plus content on your Apple TV 4K (or earlier model), your iPad, iPhone, or Mac. In addition to your Apple devices, you can also watch Apple TV Plus on most smart TVs and streaming sticks. Here are some of our absolute favorite original TV shows on Apple TV Plus (and when you're done with the shows, be sure to check out our picks for the best Apple TV Plus movies, too).

At a glance

The best of the best: What to watch on Apple TV+

Here's out top picks from the wealth of streaming content available on Apple TV+. There's more to Apple's on-demand video service than Ted Lasso, of course, but it's a good place to start.

(Image credit: Apple )

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso is back for its third and final season. Ted, the main character, seems a bit silly and too good to be true, but he’s the genuine article: a warm, kind, good-hearted person. In an era where more shows feature anti-heroes than heroes, Ted Lasso is a bright spot in a world that has gotten even darker than the dark shows forever populating the entertainment world.

As for the plot, Ted Lasso is a “fish out of water” show about an American football coach who ends up a clueless soccer coach in England, hired by the angry ex-wife of the owner in an attempt to make the struggling team even worse. However, Ted’s contagious positivity changes everything and surprises everyone. The supporting cast is phenomenal. It’s worth noting that the show takes a darker turn in the second season. This must-watch show won dozens of Emmys and put Apple TV Plus on the map.

Watch Ted Lasso on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Severance

Severance is a twisty, dark drama that manages to bring new surprises each week. The premise is that new technology allows the mind to be “severed” between work and home. So, when you’re at work, you have no knowledge or memories of home, and when you leave the office, you have no idea what’s gone on there. The idea is that it will create a better work/life balance since you won’t need to worry about your other roles and can be completely in the moment wherever you are.

Of course, it’s not quite as simple as it sounds, and it gets more complicated as the season progresses. There really isn’t anything on television quite like this one, and it deserves every bit of critical praise it receives. We can't wait for Severance Season 2.

Watch Severance on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Apple)

For All Mankind

As far as we're concerned, For All Mankind was snubbed by the Emmy awards. It's the best show you're not watching (but should be). This excellent drama is not quite science fiction, not quite historical fiction, but a little of both. For All Mankind is about the space race between the US and Russia in the 1960s, but a key historical moment goes very differently in the show's first episode. After that, history is entirely changed in a multitude of ways.

Each season spans a decade, and we’re slowly moving to modern times in this alternate timeline. Though the historical/sci-fi elements are very cool, this is a human drama at its heart. It’s worth watching, even if you don’t consider yourself a big sci-fi fan. "Mad Men in space," as one iMore team member calls it — and a very fitting compliment to the show that is, too.

Watch For All Mankind on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Apple)

The Morning Show

The Morning Show helped launch the fledgling streaming platform in 2019, and it's much more than a vehicle for massive stars like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carrell, Billy Crudup, and more. The Morning Show is a behind-the-scenes look at a Today Show-type morning show and a disgraced host reminiscent of Matt Lauer, played by Steve Carrell. That's revealed in the first episode, and then we see the fallout.

Jennifer Aniston (nominated for an Emmy) as the show's co-host, Reese Witherspoon as Steve Carrell's eventual replacement, and Emmy winner Billy Crudup deliver powerhouse performances in this ripped-from-the-headlines #metoo story. The show returned for a fantastic second season, so there's plenty to binge here!

Watch The Morning Show on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Mythic Quest

Mythic Quest is a workplace comedy about the dev team behind the (fictional) biggest multi-player video game of all time. The show stars Rob McElhenney, and if you love him in Always Sunny in Philadelphia, you're likely to enjoy Mythic Quest as well. Mythic Quest reminds us of Silicon Valley — a world where our fellow geeks rule the roost, often with hilarious consequences.

Watch Mythic Quest on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Apple)

Prehistoric Planet

If you're a fan of dinosaurs, you'll want to check out Prehistoric Planet. Jon Favreau and the producers of Planet Earth created this stunning look at our world 66 million years ago. David Attenborough lends his voice talents, and Hans Zimmer creates the soundtrack for this gorgeous show.

The show is set to return for a second season later this year, and the Jurassic Park fans in the iMore team cannot wait. Not convinced? Check out the trailer for Prehistoric Planet. If you love documentaries, you'll also want to take a look at our list of the Best Apple TV Plus documentaries.

Watch Prehistoric Planet on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Apple)

Real Madrid: Until The End

Real Madrid: Until The End is a three-part documentary series that showcases the incredible 2021/2022 UEFA Champion's League campaign of Los Blancos, Real Madrid. Apple's soccer documentary strives where other sports documentaries falter by making an honest and entertaining show for soccer super fans and casual fans alike. So if you are interested in shows like The Last Dance, give Until The End a chance.

Watch Real Madrid: Until The End on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Apple)

Servant

If you enjoy M. Night Shyamalan's brand of thriller filled with twists and turns, you're sure to love the chilling Servant. A young couple suffers a tragedy, which creates a gigantic rift in their marriage. This opens the door for a creepy and mysterious force to enter their home. As mentioned in our Servant review, the show's shocks and scares will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Watch Servant on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Apple)

Little America

Not sure you want to commit to an entire series? Just watch one episode. Little America is an anthology series; every episode is a complete story. Little America is based on the true stories of American immigrants, some recent and some decades ago.

This is a show that pulls at the heartstrings as you learn about each of these brave and inspiring individuals. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and you'll get hooked. If you only watch one episode, watch The Cowboy.

Watch Little America on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)