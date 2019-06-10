Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet was just announced during the Ubisoft's press conference at E3 2019, and it will premiere exclusively on the Apple TV+ service launching this fall.

Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet stars Rob McElhenney of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fame. The premise of the show is based on a "video game development studio and explores the intricacies of the human condition through hilarious and innovative ways."

The show is the first live-action comedy series from Ubisoft Film and Television, which is produced in a partnership with Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, 3 Arts Entertainment and Lionsgate Television. Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet is created by Sunny veterans Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz.

Apple TV+ is Apple's new original streaming service that will debut in Fall 2019. It will have a host of brand new and exclusive content (television shows and movies), and Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet will be one of many. Pricing for Apple TV+ has not been announced just yet.