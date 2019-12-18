What you need to know
- Apple has announced the premiere date of its upcoming comedy series.
- "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" is created by the minds behind "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia".
- The entire nine episode series will be available to stream on February 7, 2020.
Today, Apple has announced that its anticipated comedy series from the minds behind "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia* will premiere exclusively on Apple TV Plus on February 7, 2020. The series, titled "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet", is brought to life by Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day and will focus on a team of video game developers tasked with maintaining a popular video game.
"Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. In addition to McElhenney, who stars as the fictional company's creative director, Ian Grimm, the ensemble cast also includes Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch and Jessie Ennis.
The show has an intense line of executive producers:
- Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day on behalf of RCG
- Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts
- Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television
- David Hornsby ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia")
- Megan Ganz ("Modern Family," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia")
The series is bring produced by the Lionsgate/3 Arts Entertainment venture and Ubisoft. The entire series will be available on launch day, providing viewers with nine, half-hour episodes.
"Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" premieres exclusively on Apple TV+ on February 7, 2020.
