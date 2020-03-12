What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a new trailer for "Beastie Boys Story".
- The live documentary features Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz.
- It covers 40 years of history.
Apple TV+ has shared a new trailer for the live documentary "Beastie Boys Story" on its YouTube channel, giving us a look at what we can expect when it goes live on April 2.
The show covers 40 years of Beastie Boys and if you're a super fan this could be one to watch.
Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz tell you an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship in this live documentary experience directed by their longtime friend and collaborator and former hall monitor, Spike Jonze.
The documentary lands on Apple TV+ on April 2, but it will also be showing at some IMAX theaters from the same date. But don't pay to go and see this thing in IMAX. Especially if you're already a subscriber. If this trailer is any indication as to what we can expect from the full show, you'll spend your time watching two men walk around a stage.
Not really the kind of thing IMAX was built for, is it?
