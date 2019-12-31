Dickinson on Apple TV+Source: Apple

  • A new video for Apple TV+ Show "Dickinson" is available on YouTube.
  • It features cast and crew discussing the show.
  • It highlights how "Dickinson" is more than just a biopic.

A new YouTube video takes fans of "Dickinson" behind the scenes including interviews with cast and crew.

The video, titled "Past and Present," includes show creator Alena Smith saying that the show isn't a standard biopic. Instead, Smith says that it tries "to find the uncanny resonances between the 1850s and today."

"In this poetic interpretation of Emily Dickinson's life, creator Alena Smith demonstrates that many of the issues that Dickinson faced in the 1800s still apply to women today. Dickinson star Hailee Steinfeld shares how proud she is to bring such an impactful figure to life."

All ten epsiodes of "Dickinson" are available to stream on Apple TV+ right now, with a second season already greenlit.

Apple TV+ is available as a $4.99 per month subscription although recent buyers of new Apple hardware will also receive a free year.

