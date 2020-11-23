What you need to know
- There's a new Stillwater trailer out and it's going to make you feel warm inside.
Apple TV+ today shared a new trailer for Stillwater, an upcoming show featuring a family that has a special neighbor – a talking panda.
The uplifting series will debut on December 4 and features James Sie. Judah Mackey. Eva Binder, and Tucker Chandler. The latest trailer gives us a look at what to expect – and it's enough to give you that warm feeling inside. The one we're all in need of in 2020.
Siblings Karl, Addy and Michael have a very special next-door neighbor: a wise panda named Stillwater. His friendship and stories give them new perspectives on the world, themselves, and each other.
Stillwater will be available to all Apple TV+ subscribers as well as those who subscribe to Apple One. The show joins a growing roster of series, movies, and documentaries as the streaming service enters its second year.
