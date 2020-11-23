Apple TV+ today shared a new trailer for Stillwater, an upcoming show featuring a family that has a special neighbor – a talking panda.

The uplifting series will debut on December 4 and features James Sie. Judah Mackey. Eva Binder, and Tucker Chandler. The latest trailer gives us a look at what to expect – and it's enough to give you that warm feeling inside. The one we're all in need of in 2020.