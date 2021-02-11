Pokemon Go Kanto CelebrationSource: Niantic

What you need to know

  • Niantic just announced the details for the Kanto Celebration event.
  • This event will pick up at the end of the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event.
  • Pokémon from the Kanto region will be showing up in the wild, from Incense, in Eggs, from Field Research, and in Raids.

One of the biggest events to ever come to Pokémon Go, the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event is almost here, but this one day event is just the start of Pokémon Go's celebration of the 25th anniversary of Pokémon. Niantic has just announced the Kanto Celebration event which will pick up where the Kanto tour event leaves off and continue straight on through til Pokémon Day. Running from Sunday, February 21 through Saturday, February 27, 2021, this event will celebrate all things Kanto, as well as give Trainers a little more time to complete the Collection Challenges from Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto.

The following Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild:

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5KM Eggs:

The following Pokémon will be attracted to Incense:

  • Caterpie
  • Pidgey
  • Spearow
  • Poliwag
  • Abra
  • Seel
  • Machop
  • Krabby
  • Exeggcute
  • Horsea
  • Goldeen

There will be event exclusive Field Research rewarding Trainers with encounters with the following Pokémon:

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

The following Pokémon will be appearing in Raids:

If you need help preparing for the Legendary Raids, we have guides:

If you evolve the following Pokémon during the event, their Evolution will know their Community Day exclusive attacks:

If you need help figuring out how to get each of the Eevee-lutions, check out our Eevee Evolutions guide.

Are you excited for all the Kanto fun leading up to the Pokémon 25th anniversary? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey! And, if you just can't wait for the festivities to begin, check out our Pokémon 25 year retrospective, for a look back on all the games, tv, cards, and more.

Pokemon Go

Main

Pokemon Go Banner Source: Niantic