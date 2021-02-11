What you need to know
- Niantic just announced the details for the Kanto Celebration event.
- This event will pick up at the end of the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event.
- Pokémon from the Kanto region will be showing up in the wild, from Incense, in Eggs, from Field Research, and in Raids.
One of the biggest events to ever come to Pokémon Go, the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event is almost here, but this one day event is just the start of Pokémon Go's celebration of the 25th anniversary of Pokémon. Niantic has just announced the Kanto Celebration event which will pick up where the Kanto tour event leaves off and continue straight on through til Pokémon Day. Running from Sunday, February 21 through Saturday, February 27, 2021, this event will celebrate all things Kanto, as well as give Trainers a little more time to complete the Collection Challenges from Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto.
The following Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild:
- Bulbasaur
- Charmander
- Squirtle
- Weedle
- Pikachu
- Geodude
- Clefairy
- Psyduck
- Slowpoke
- Gastly
- Voltorb
- Magikarp
The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5KM Eggs:
The following Pokémon will be attracted to Incense:
There will be event exclusive Field Research rewarding Trainers with encounters with the following Pokémon:
The following Pokémon will be appearing in Raids:
- Bulbasaur
- Charmander
- Squirtle
- Pikachu
- Magikarp
- Dratini
- Scyther
- Pinsir
- Machoke
- Kadabra
- Haunter
- Graveler
- Lapras
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
- Mewtwo
If you need help preparing for the Legendary Raids, we have guides:
If you evolve the following Pokémon during the event, their Evolution will know their Community Day exclusive attacks:
- Evolve Ivysaur to get a Venusaur that knows Frenzy Plant.
- Evolve Charmeleon to get a Charizard that knows Blast Burn.
- Evolve Wartortle to get a Blastoise that knows Hydro Cannon.
- Evolve Pichu to get a Pikachu that knows Surf.
- Evolve Eevee* to get an evolved form that knows Last Resort
- Evolve Dragonair to get a Dragonite that knows Draco Meteor.
If you need help figuring out how to get each of the Eevee-lutions, check out our Eevee Evolutions guide.
Are you excited for all the Kanto fun leading up to the Pokémon 25th anniversary? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey! And, if you just can't wait for the festivities to begin, check out our Pokémon 25 year retrospective, for a look back on all the games, tv, cards, and more.
