One of the biggest events to ever come to Pokémon Go, the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event is almost here, but this one day event is just the start of Pokémon Go's celebration of the 25th anniversary of Pokémon. Niantic has just announced the Kanto Celebration event which will pick up where the Kanto tour event leaves off and continue straight on through til Pokémon Day. Running from Sunday, February 21 through Saturday, February 27, 2021, this event will celebrate all things Kanto, as well as give Trainers a little more time to complete the Collection Challenges from Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto.

The following Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild:

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Weedle

Pikachu

Geodude

Clefairy

Psyduck

Slowpoke

Gastly

Voltorb

Magikarp

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5KM Eggs:

Oddish

Bellsprout

Tangela

Dratini

Pichu

Elekid

Magby

The following Pokémon will be attracted to Incense:

Caterpie

Pidgey

Spearow

Poliwag

Abra

Seel

Machop

Krabby

Exeggcute

Horsea

Goldeen

There will be event exclusive Field Research rewarding Trainers with encounters with the following Pokémon:

Doduo

Magnemite

Diglett

Omanyte

Kabuto

Snorlax

Jigglypuff

Clefairy

The following Pokémon will be appearing in Raids:

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Pikachu

Magikarp

Dratini

Scyther

Pinsir

Machoke

Kadabra

Haunter

Graveler

Lapras

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Mewtwo

If you need help preparing for the Legendary Raids, we have guides:

If you evolve the following Pokémon during the event, their Evolution will know their Community Day exclusive attacks:

Evolve Ivysaur to get a Venusaur that knows Frenzy Plant.

Evolve Charmeleon to get a Charizard that knows Blast Burn.

Evolve Wartortle to get a Blastoise that knows Hydro Cannon.

Evolve Pichu to get a Pikachu that knows Surf.

Evolve Eevee* to get an evolved form that knows Last Resort

Evolve Dragonair to get a Dragonite that knows Draco Meteor.

If you need help figuring out how to get each of the Eevee-lutions, check out our Eevee Evolutions guide.

Are you excited for all the Kanto fun leading up to the Pokémon 25th anniversary? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey! And, if you just can't wait for the festivities to begin, check out our Pokémon 25 year retrospective, for a look back on all the games, tv, cards, and more.